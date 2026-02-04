Nearly two-thirds of University and College Union (UCU) staff are set to walk out next week in another row between the union and its own staff.

Over 130 Unite members who work for the teacher’s union claim they will strike for up to 11 days in support of one employee who it said has been subject to claims of “unlawful” trade union victimisation.

Staff will down tools from February 12 to protest an investigation opened into Marie Monaghan, the staff union’s health and safety representative, following allegations of gross misconduct. Unite allege the investigation has only been launched because of her activity as a trade union member.

UCU said the accusation is “categorically untrue” and the investigation has no connection “whatsoever” with any voluntary role taken up by Monaghan in the staff union.

Monaghan works as a regional support official with UCU in the north west team.

Unite said she was targeted by managers and “suddenly” became subject to “unjustified and unlawful” treatment after raising safety complaints on behalf of UCU staff in her capacity as Unite health and safety officer.

Complaints of workplace stress, as well as workplace racism and alleged breaches of collective agreements, have been part of the industrial dispute that has embroiled the two parties since March 2024.

Trade union laws prohibit employers from subjecting trade union members to detrimental treatment because of their union activities.

Such treatment could include victimisation from an employer, dismissal, being chosen for redundancy or refusal of work, all on the grounds of trade union activity or membership.

A UCU spokesperson said: “The position of UCU, which we can evidence and have made very clear to both the UCU Unite branch and the individual concerned, is that this accusation is categorically untrue.

“Given that information has been made public by the staff member and Unite, we can confirm that a member of UCU staff is currently subject to an investigation under UCU’s employment policies, which are agreed between management and trade unions.

“It is possible that the investigation could lead to disciplinary proceedings, but that is not the case at present and has not yet been determined.”

A Unite spokesperson said: “Our member has been subject to unlawful treatment on the grounds of trade union victimisation for the last year. UCU’s recent escalation is now a direct risk to their ongoing employment.

“While we recognise UCU’s own internal processes, on this occasion we do not feel that they have been followed in an acceptable manner. We have called on UCU to enter talks to resolve this matter. Disappointingly UCU has rejected our offer for talks.”

UCU added that the case is being handled by an external investigator who will make recommendations on the way forward.

UCU’s spokesperson said: “It is vital that UCU, as an employer, implements agreed policies and procedures consistently and effectively, and that those policies are applied to all staff without exception. We cannot and will not implement a two-tier approach to staffing that treats union reps differently from everyone else.

“Everyone is bound by the same rules and expectations that apply to all staff. The current investigation has no connection whatsoever with any voluntary role in a UCU staff union. Any assertion to the contrary is completely untrue.”

Lost in transmission

Monaghan’s team of nine in the northwest will begin their strike action from February 9, while the other 126 Unite staff members will walk out from February 12.

The discrepancy in strike action start times is due to an “administrative” error in which the trade union employer was not served the legal two-week notice of industrial action until last Friday.

UCU said last week that it was only made aware of the strike from FE Week and social media posts made by Unite UCU.

A Unite UCU spokesperson said the dispute will continue until UCU leaders stop “union busting” and come to the negotiation table.

“Across the trade union movement there is one thing we are all united on: that we do not act unlawfully towards our own,” they said.

“This issue will now bring together all voices across our movement and Unite will be shouting the loudest and with the strongest voice. The victimisation of our health and safety rep and the threat to their job and livelihood must end immediately.”

The staff dispute with UCU has been ongoing for nearly two years, which began over complaints of “institutional failings” over UCU’s alleged disproportionate treatment of black staff.

A walkout was staged during UCU’s national congress in May 2024, which led to the cancellation of the HE and FE sector conferences.

Next week’s strike represents the first industrial action from the branch since March 2025 when staff walked out as part of a “threat of sustained action” lasting for 20 days over six weeks.