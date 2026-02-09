Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Apprenticeships

‘Clearance style’ apprenticeship pilot to be run by mayors

It comes after plans for apprenticeship applications to be made through UCAS were dropped

It comes after plans for apprenticeship applications to be made through UCAS were dropped

9 Feb 2026, 17:34

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

An apprenticeship brokerage pilot run by metro mayors will offer a university “clearance style system” for young people whose applications have been rejected, the government has said.

It comes as the government confirmed plans for students to be able to apply for apprenticeships through UCAS alongside an undergraduate degree application have been dropped.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said the new £140 million pilot will help young people who narrowly miss out on an apprenticeship to find alternative opportunities locally, echoing the role UCAS clearing plays for higher education applicants.

The scheme, first announced in December, will be run in partnership with metro mayors and employers and will focus on matching so-called “near miss” candidates with similar vacancies in their area.

A DWP spokesperson said further details on where and when the pilot will operate are “to come shortly”.

The move comes after the government confirmed it has shelved plans for apprenticeship applications to be handled through UCAS’ website – a commitment announced in 2023 that was due to take effect from 2024.

DWP told FE Week today there are “currently no plans to run apprenticeship applications through UCAS”. 

Filling the gap

Alongside the mayoral brokerage pilot, ministers have promised a new online platform – funded from existing budgets – to provide clearer information on apprenticeships, including pay, progression routes and career outcomes.

Work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden said the reforms would give young people “a second chance” if they miss out on their first-choice apprenticeship.

“Clearer information, better support, and real opportunities will help more young people get into jobs of the future,” he said. “And we’re giving those who miss out on their top choice apprenticeship a second chance by matching them with another opportunity in their area.”

While the locations are yet to be announced, the DWP announcement included supportive comments from mayor of London Sadiq Khan and West Midlands mayor Richard Parker.

This weekend, the government also announced plans to cut the time it takes to update apprenticeship and develop short courses to meet urgent skills demands.

Repackaged announcement?

The £140 million pilot was originally unveiled in December as part of a wider £750 million package for apprenticeships.

At the time, ministers said the mayoral brokerage would help connect young people – particularly those not in education, employment or training (NEETs) – with local employers.

The wider package included funding to make apprenticeship training free for under-25s at SMEs, develop short levy-funded AI courses, and introduce foundation apprenticeships in sectors such as hospitality and retail.

However, the government has yet to clarify how the £750 million will be divided between initiatives or over what timeframe it will be spent.

The apprenticeship budget for this year is fixed at £3.075 billion.

In response to a freedom of information request, DWP officials declined to provide cost breakdowns or delivery timelines, confirming only that the £750 million “will be met from the overall annual English apprenticeship budget”.

Officials also refused to set out how the measures would generate the promised 50,000 additional apprenticeships, saying forecasts were “highly sensitive” and needed to be developed in a “safe space”.

UCAS currently runs a clearing service between June and October to match applicants with unfilled university places.

While it added apprenticeship vacancies to its website in 2023 and will begin recognising level 3 apprenticeships in its tariff points system later this year, it has stopped short of hosting apprenticeship applications.

Plans for apprenticeship applications to be processed through UCAS in 2024 were dropped, leaving apprenticeship applications to continue to only run through the government’s Find An Apprenticeship website.

UCAS told FE Week the application process plans fell through because there is no commonly agreed timeframe for apprenticeship applications, as each organisation sets its own deadlines and start dates.

Latest education roles from

Head of MIS and Student Records – North Hertfordshire College

Head of MIS and Student Records – North Hertfordshire College

FEA

View job
Governor

Governor

Capital City College Group

View job
Head of Safeguarding & Wellbeing

Head of Safeguarding & Wellbeing

Capital City College Group

View job
Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Excelsior Multi Academy Trust

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Stronger learners start with supported educators

Further Education (FE) and skills professionals show up every day to change lives. They problem-solve, multi-task and can carry...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Preparing learners for work, not just exams: the case for skills-led learning

As further education (FE) continues to adapt to shifting labour markets, digital transformation and widening participation agendas, providers are...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How Eduqas GCSE English Language is turning the page on ‘I’m never going to pass’

“A lot of learners come to us thinking ‘I’m rubbish at English, and I’m never going to pass’,” says...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Fragmentation in FE: tackling the problem of disjointed tech, with OneAdvanced Education

Further education has always been a place where people make complexity work through dedication and ingenuity. Colleges and apprenticeship...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships

Ministers to slash update approval times for some apprenticeships

DWP said accelerated processes could cut approval times from 18 to three months

Shane Chowen

Apprenticeships

Marples handed bill for DfE’s legal costs

Million-pound sums highlight how legal action against government is out of reach for most training providers

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships, Young people

More digging of foundation apprenticeships needed after just 36 starts

2 of the 7 new foundation standards failed to recruit a single apprentice between August and October

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

DfE revises approach to Ofsted grades in apprenticeship accountability framework

Three ‘supplementary indicators’ have also been suspended, and the past planned end date measure has been refined

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *