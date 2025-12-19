Brenda McLeish quits Learning Curve Group

McLeish has also resigned from the board of AELP

The high-profile boss of a large national training provider has suddenly stood down.

Brenda McLeish will leave her post as chief executive of Learning Curve Group (LCG) today.

In a statement this morning, McLeish said: “The time has come for me to step aside and allow the next chapter of LCG’s story to unfold.

“After leading the organisation through significant growth and transformation, I feel this is the right moment to hand over to new leadership who will continue building on the strong foundations I helped create and thrive for years to come.”

As well as stepping down as CEO, ending 17 years at the group, McLeish has also resigned from the board of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers.

“While I will no longer be in the CEO role, I will remain a passionate advocate for Learning Curve Group and the life-changing work it does. Thank you for your support, collaboration, and trust throughout this journey—it has meant the world to me,” McLeish said.

McLeish has been a high-profile advocate of the independent training provider sector, frequently speaking at sector and regional events. She joined Learning Curve in 2008, first as group managing director, before becoming chief executive in 2015.

A spokesperson for LCG said: “Brenda has been instrumental in building this organisation into what it is today. We are grateful for her leadership and the strong foundations she leaves behind. We are pleased she will remain supportive of the ‘Purple People’ for a period in an advisory capacity under a consultancy arrangement.

“The LCG strategic board will act as a leadership committee and lead the organisation on an interim basis. The board is already engaged in a succession process to identify a permanent CEO.”

LCG had a turnover of £32 million in the financial year 2024-25 and an after-tax profit of £5 million. However, the group’s latest financial statements also flag a “material uncertainty” over the future of the business due to around £80m in bank loans held by Boyd Topco Limited (a parent entity of Learning Curve) becoming repayable in March 2026.

FE Week has approached Learning Curve Group’s owners, Agilitas Private Equity, for comment.

The news bookends the year which began with a settlement between LCG and the Department for Education, ending an 18-month-long legal battle that alleged DfE “unlawfully” rejected LCG’s 2023 adult education budget bid.