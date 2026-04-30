Insolvency experts probe Acacia deal

Forensic accountants are investigating the apparent cut-price sale of a group of stock market-floated training firms to two shareholders.

The companies, which include the now-insolvent apprenticeship providers Acacia Training and Academy 1 Group, were part of investment group MBH Corporation PLC until their sale in 2023.

Insolvency practitioners took control of MBH and began probing its affairs in February 2024 after it failed to honour repayments on debts of at least £24 million.