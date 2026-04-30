Insolvency experts probe Acacia deal

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Forensic accountants are investigating the apparent cut-price sale of a group of stock market-floated training firms to two shareholders. The companies, which include the now-insolvent apprenticeship providers Acacia Training and Academy 1 Group, were part of investment group MBH Corporation PLC until their sale in 2023. Insolvency practitioners took control of MBH and began probing its affairs in February 2024 after it failed to honour repayments on debts of at least £24 million. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.