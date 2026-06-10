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11 June 2026

Post-16 students trail schools in mental health teams rollout

New data shows 42% of post-16 learners are covered compared with 79% of secondary pupils

Shane Chowen

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Fewer than half of post-16 students are covered by the government’s mental health support teams, despite ministers claiming they are on track to roll out the service to every school and college by 2029.

New Department for Education data shows 42 per cent of 16 to 18-year-old students are in settings now covered by a mental health support team (MHST), compared to 79 per cent of secondary school pupils and 56 per cent of primary pupils.

MHSTs began rolling out in 2018. They are designed to help young people aged five to 18 with mild to moderate mental health issues stay in education through “evidence-based interventions”, and supply college and school leaders with expert advice on their mental health and wellbeing policies.

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