Revealed: The first three V Level subject areas

Teaching of the new vocational courses will begin next year in digital, education and finance

Teaching of the new vocational courses will begin next year in digital, education and finance

V Levels will launch in three subjects and begin teaching in colleges from September 2027, the Department for Education has confirmed.

Ministers have also decided to design V Levels to the same qualification size as one A Level – 360 guided learning hours – so that students can choose to take a “mix and match” selection of vocational and academic qualifications.

Ahead of its full response to a public consultation on reforming the post-16 qualification landscape, the DfE has revealed that V Levels will be taught in digital, education and early years, and finance and accounting from September 2027.

Further V Levels will follow in 2028 in eight subjects including business, health, care, and construction, with four more subjects coming in 2029 in areas like catering and hospitality and hair and beauty, before completing the rollout in 2030 with courses in three subject areas including creative and travel.

The DfE expects there to be just one V Level per subject, instead of multiple options under each route.

A four-year roadmap is due to be published and will include a total of 18 V Level subjects, 28 new level 2 certificates, and eight new T Levels (see table below).

The government is also due to launch a consultation on a new qualification for students with lower attainment in English and maths as a stepping stone to resitting their GCSEs.

It comes as ministers have again delayed the controversial defunding of popular alternative level 3 vocational qualifications, such as BTECs, that were due to be axed this year (click here for full story).

Labour’s introduction of V Levels is based on Becky Francis’ independent curriculum and assessment review that called for a “third, vocational pathway” to sit alongside A Levels and T Levels at level 3.

There is, however, widely held concerns about the speed of the reforms.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Our bold reforms will end the snobbery in post-16 education, supporting young people with real choice and real opportunity to build secure, future‑proof careers.

“Not only that, but it will give parents much-needed confidence in a system that values every route to success – academic, technical or vocational – as we continuing driving forward our mission to ensure two‑thirds of young people are in education, training or apprenticeships by 25.”

Piles of new quals

The government said it will publish a full implementation plan by June 2026, which will set out further detail on the delivery of reforms for the more than 50 new qualifications that span V Levels, T Levels and level 2.

Rob Nitsch, CEO of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, said the “major issue” for awarding organisations regarding V Levels is the “tautness of the proposed roll-out timetable”.

He told FE Week: “This was reflected in the consultation responses, so it is disappointing that DfE have not written an implementation programme that proves the advisability of the current ambition or built in a contingency.

“Awarding organisations will do their best, as will providers, but let’s hope that this does not become a real problem for the timely development of the detailed course materials, building support across political parties, employers, higher education providers, potential students and their advisers.”

Unspecified further changes to T Levels are set to be unveiled that will “refine content and assessment, and allow providers more scope to tailor industry placements, to ensure that more young people can access them”, the DfE said.

Included in the eight new T Level subjects are hair and beauty and catering and hospitality – two areas where the DfE has already tried and failed to launch a T Level.

Level 2 developments

Alongside V Levels, DfE will launch occupational certificates designed to be a two-year level 2 programme for students who want to study for a particular job or apprenticeship and “need to develop their skills in a classroom-based setting”.

Meanwhile, new foundation certificates will be a one-year “further study pathway” for students aiming to move on to level 3 studies such as A Levels, T Levels or V Levels – usually because they did not meet entry requirements due to their GCSE grades.

Catering and hospitality, and education and early years occupational certificates will be introduced alongside digital and education and early years from next September.

The first consultations on content of the new qualifications will launch in “late spring”, the government said.

Survey says

The DfE said their reforms were justified after a survey carried out by DeltaPoll last month reportedly found that parents of 14 to 18-year-olds prefer a mix of academic and work-based or technical training.

The survey of 1,124 parents in England showed that 45 per cent prefer the mix and match qualification approach, compared to 23 per cent favouring exclusively academic choices and 22 per cent vocational.

One quarter of parents reportedly feel unsure that their child understands what options are available beyond A Levels.

David Hughes, CEO of the Association of Colleges, said: “The simplicity of an agile, adaptable system with only V, A and T Levels at level 3 and with a new set of level 2 qualifications is a good one.

“Now we need to work through the inevitable list of implementation and detailed issues that will require evidenced and grounded knowledge and understanding.”