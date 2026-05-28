Defunding Access to HE will shut out the students who need it most

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Access to HE diplomas were quietly added last week to the list of 16-19 qualifications ministers intend to defund from August 2027. There was no warning, no consultation and no explanation. The decision will affect around 20 per cent of the current funded Access to HE learner base. Participation among younger learners has been rising. Colleges have seen more 18-year-olds turning to Access to HE diplomas, many of them having already tried A Levels or other programmes that did not work for them. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.