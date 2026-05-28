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29 May 2026

Defunding Access to HE will shut out the students who need it most

Defunding Access diplomas for young people could make whole courses unviable, shutting adults out too
Fabienne Bailey Guest Contributor

Chief executive, Gateway Qualifications

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Access to HE diplomas were quietly added last week to the list of 16-19 qualifications ministers intend to defund from August 2027. There was no warning, no consultation and no explanation.

The decision will affect around 20 per cent of the current funded Access to HE learner base.

Participation among younger learners has been rising. Colleges have seen more 18-year-olds turning to Access to HE diplomas, many of them having already tried A Levels or other programmes that did not work for them.

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