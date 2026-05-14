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15 May 2026

LSIPs are closing the skills gap, but the system’s still out of sync

LSIPs are bringing employers and educators together like never before, but funding pressures and policy contradictions threaten progress
Hannah Larsen Guest Contributor

British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) policy officer

4 min read
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Almost one million young people in England are not in education, employment or training (NEET). But our research shows that almost three‑quarters of businesses are facing skills shortages. That is a profound mismatch between our education and skills system and the labour market.

Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs) were created to help close this gap. We’ve analysed if they’re doing the job they were designed to do – whether employers and providers are now working together to create local skills provision based around real jobs, in growth sectors with high demand.

Employers are engaging at scale

Of the 39 LSIPs in England, 33 are led by Chambers of Commerce. They sit at the heart of their local business communities and are trusted by employers of all sizes and sectors.

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