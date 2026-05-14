Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Almost one million young people in England are not in education, employment or training (NEET). But our research shows that almost three‑quarters of businesses are facing skills shortages. That is a profound mismatch between our education and skills system and the labour market. Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs) were created to help close this gap. We’ve analysed if they’re doing the job they were designed to do – whether employers and providers are now working together to create local skills provision based around real jobs, in growth sectors with high demand. Employers are engaging at scale Of the 39 LSIPs in England, 33 are led by Chambers of Commerce. They sit at the heart of their local business communities and are trusted by employers of all sizes and sectors. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.