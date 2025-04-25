Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

South west colleges reignite merger talks

Governors hope to sign off on the Devon merger in November

Governors hope to sign off on the Devon merger in November

25 Apr 2025, 17:18

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Two south west colleges have re-opened merger talks ten years after first floating the idea of joining forces.

Governors at Devon’s Exeter College and Petroc have today said merging now would provide “additional resilience against funding reductions” and “an unmatched and nationally significant curriculum for young people”. They first explored merging in 2015.

The two colleges stressed that the merger is “voluntary” and will now enter a period of due diligence and public consultation with the aim of a final vote by both boards in November. 

Combining figures both colleges’ latest finances, the merged institution could have around 17,000 learners in total and a combined income of just over £96 million. 

In a statement today, the colleges said the new group would create “a regional education and skills powerhouse with the ability invest, innovate and deliver ‘the exceptional’ for Devon”.

Exeter College has been rated ‘outstanding’ in its most recent two Ofsted inspections and attracted just over 12,600 funded learners, mostly 16-18 year-olds, in academic year 2023-24. It recorded ‘good’ financial health in its latest accounts. 

In its most recent inspection, Petroc was downgraded from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’. Its latest financial health score was also ‘requires improvement’.

Merger proposals come almost a year after Sean Mackney suddenly quit as principal of Petroc. The college has been led since then by interim principal and CEO Kurt Hintz.

Both colleges promise “business as usual” as merger talks progress.

Another large college merger is in progress in neighbouring Somerset. 

Next week, a public consultation on the merger of Bridgwater and Taunton College and Strode College closes. The new group, proposed to be called University Centre Somerset College Group (UCS College Group) aims to form this August.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building Strong Leadership for Effective T Level Implementation

Are you struggling with T Level curriculum and implementation, or building strong employer relationships? Do you want to develop...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Derby College Group DIRT and TOES: A Story of Enhanced Learning and Reduced Workload

"Feedback is one of the most powerful influences on learning and achievement" - Hattie and Timperley 2007. This powerful...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Keeping it real – enriching T Level teaching with Industry Insights

T Level teachers across all subjects are getting invaluable support from the Education and Training Foundation’s (ETF) Industry Insights...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges, FE Commissioner
Exclusive

Weston chair felt powerless over £2.5m payments to former principal

Ex-Weston college chair gives tell-all interview following FE Commissioner probe

Anviksha Patel

Colleges, Ofsted

Shrewsbury College celebrates ‘outstanding’ Ofsted result

Landmark inspection outcome achieved just 5 years after the sixth form group controversially received the lowest possible grade

FE Week Reporter

Colleges

Unions demand 10% pay rise amid looming strike threat

This year’s AoC negotiations will also include measures to tackle “impossible” workloads

Josh Mellor

Colleges

Weston College governance failure allowed ‘concealment’ of £2.5m payments to former principal

Paul Phillips was paid £1.8m in 2023, including a ‘significant’ six-figure retention payment which his COO son ‘resisted’ paying...

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *