South west colleges reignite merger talks

Governors hope to sign off on the Devon merger in November

Two south west colleges have re-opened merger talks ten years after first floating the idea of joining forces.

Governors at Devon’s Exeter College and Petroc have today said merging now would provide “additional resilience against funding reductions” and “an unmatched and nationally significant curriculum for young people”. They first explored merging in 2015.

The two colleges stressed that the merger is “voluntary” and will now enter a period of due diligence and public consultation with the aim of a final vote by both boards in November.

Combining figures both colleges’ latest finances, the merged institution could have around 17,000 learners in total and a combined income of just over £96 million.

In a statement today, the colleges said the new group would create “a regional education and skills powerhouse with the ability invest, innovate and deliver ‘the exceptional’ for Devon”.

Exeter College has been rated ‘outstanding’ in its most recent two Ofsted inspections and attracted just over 12,600 funded learners, mostly 16-18 year-olds, in academic year 2023-24. It recorded ‘good’ financial health in its latest accounts.

In its most recent inspection, Petroc was downgraded from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’. Its latest financial health score was also ‘requires improvement’.

Merger proposals come almost a year after Sean Mackney suddenly quit as principal of Petroc. The college has been led since then by interim principal and CEO Kurt Hintz.

Both colleges promise “business as usual” as merger talks progress.

Another large college merger is in progress in neighbouring Somerset.

Next week, a public consultation on the merger of Bridgwater and Taunton College and Strode College closes. The new group, proposed to be called University Centre Somerset College Group (UCS College Group) aims to form this August.