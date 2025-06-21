Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
WCG sells contentious campus after High Court win 

The proceeds will be used to pay off debts from an ongoing government funding audit

The proceeds will be used to pay off debts from an ongoing government funding audit

21 Jun 2025, 6:00

A large midlands college has finally sold a campus two years after winning a controversial legal battle with its local council and campaigners. 

Warwickshire College Group (WCG) sold its Malvern Hills campus, which it closed in 2020, to special needs school provider Aurora Group earlier this year for an undisclosed sum. 

The college group was gifted the school by Malvern Hills District Council on the covenant that it could only sell the site for educational purposes. 

However, WCG successfully overturned the legal agreement after taking the local authority to the High Court with the hope of achieving a higher price for the site by selling it for another use. 

The financially embattled college group now plans to use the proceeds to pay off debts to the government, which include a clawback from apprenticeship funding claims previously estimated to be at least £1.4 million. 

It continues to face funding clawback claims from the DfE due to audits of its “historic learner data”, covering several previous academic years. 

A spokesperson said: “We are able to confirm that the sale of Malvern Hills College has occurred to another education provider, with none of the proceeds going to the local authority. 

“In agreement with the Department for Education, WCG has used the funds to cover liabilities owed to the DfE that can now be used to support other public works.  

“The college had a new CEO in place from September 2024, who sought to expedite the sale of what was an already a closed college when she joined, thus ensuring it re-opened for education purposes as soon as possible.” 

A WCG spokesperson refused to confirm how much the site has been sold for, but FE Week understands the college had hoped to achieve a price of about £1.4 million. 

Richard Arquati, spokesman for the Aurora Group, also refused to disclose the price, arguing the sum is a private financial transaction between two parties. 

Dame Harriett Baldwin, MP for West Worcestershire, said: “I campaigned strenuously for education to remain at the historic Malvern Hills College site and I am relieved that a new education provider will be taking over the site for this purpose. I plan to meet with the team leading this shortly. 

“I’ve also had constructive conversations with the new chief executive of WCG who inherited significant budget challenges and I have stressed the importance of delivering the best possible further education opportunities for my constituents.” 

The Aurora Group is a growing provider of special needs education to more than 1,200 children at 25 schools. 

Its ultimate owner is investment giant Octopus Group, which declared a pre-tax profit of £51 million on a turnover of £313 million in 2023-24. 

Arquati said: “We are working closely with Worcestershire Council to ensure that Aurora Peartree School best serves the needs of students with additional learning needs in the county. 

“It will provide day placements for 120 primary and secondary students up to the age of 19 who have special educational needs and disabilities. 

“There are lots of steps that need to be taken before a school like this can open. These include the building works, curriculum planning, recruitment of staff and Ofsted registration. Our plan is to open the school in autumn 2026.” 

