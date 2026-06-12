Government rolls out emergency MenB vaccine scheme for students

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Around one million young people will be offered a meningitis B (MenB) vaccination this summer under a one-off government programme aimed at preventing outbreaks in universities and residential further education colleges.

From late July, pharmacies will offer a two-dose MenB vaccine to all students finishing year 13 this summer. Young people under 25 who are going to university or residential FE provision will also be eligible.

Eligible year 13 students are those born between September 1, 2007 and August 31, 2008.

The vaccination campaign follows what the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) described as a “genuinely unusual” outbreak of the life-threatening disease in Kent earlier this year, which affected 21 people and was linked to two deaths. Additional clusters in Weymouth and Reading were also larger than expected.

Ministers said they are assessing the latest evidence to determine whether the incidents signal a change in the way meningococcal B disease affects people.

The one-off vaccination programme is intended to protect young people at the highest immediate risk as they move into university and residential college accommodation this autumn.

Officials said students living in shared accommodation face a higher risk because meningococcal disease can spread more easily when large numbers of young people from different parts of the country live together for the first time.

It can spread through prolonged close contact, kissing and sharing drinks and vapes.

Health secretary James Murray said: “By offering two doses of the jab ahead of the academic year, we will help reduce the risk of serious illness and larger outbreaks of this horrendous disease.

“I urge all those students who are eligible to come forward for their two doses in July and August, to give them peace of mind as they head off to continue their studies.”

A first dose is expected to be available from the end of July, with a second dose available in August.

Eligible young people will be contacted directly through the NHS App, by text message and email. Under-25s will be able to book appointments directly with participating pharmacies.

Officials confirmed that accepting the vaccine will be optional. They estimate that around one million people will be eligible for the programme.

The Department for Education has published a list of more than 80 residential further education settings whose incoming students will qualify for the programme.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Thomas Waite said: “Meningococcal B disease is a rare but very serious infection which is fatal in up to 10 per cent of cases and can cause lifelong injury.

“There has been an increase in clusters of disease this year and so this one-off programme is designed to provide direct protection to those at highest immediate risk, which is typically when students travel from across the country to attend university and further education for the first time.”

Government officials said evidence from the infant MenB vaccination programme suggests the jab has reduced cases of the disease by around 75 per cent among vaccinated groups.