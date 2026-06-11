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12 June 2026

Movers & Shakers: Edition 537

Neil Thompson, UK Skills Academy, and Darren Evans, Cornwall College Group

FE Week Reporter

1 min read
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Headshot of Neil Thompson

Neil Thompson

Non-Executive Chair, UK Skills Academy

Start date

May 2026

Concurrent job

Founder, LT Selection Ltd and Host, Outstanding Voices podcast

Interesting fact

Outside of work, you'll find Neil on the padel court, in the gym, out running, or focusing on habits that support both physical and mental resilience

Headshot of Darren Evans

Darren Evans

Principal, Duchy College Stoke Climsland (Cornwall College Group)

Start date

June 2026

Previous job

Deputy Principal - Land based and Environment, Cornwall College Group

Interesting fact

A former PE teacher, Darren has competed in many sports and once represented England in roller hockey

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