Movers & Shakers: Edition 537

Neil Thompson Non-Executive Chair, UK Skills Academy Start date May 2026 Concurrent job Founder, LT Selection Ltd and Host, Outstanding Voices podcast Interesting fact Outside of work, you'll find Neil on the padel court, in the gym, out running, or focusing on habits that support both physical and mental resilience Darren Evans Principal, Duchy College Stoke Climsland (Cornwall College Group) Start date June 2026 Previous job Deputy Principal - Land based and Environment, Cornwall College Group Interesting fact A former PE teacher, Darren has competed in many sports and once represented England in roller hockey Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.