MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 517

Diana Bird

Executive Principal, Leeds City College

Start date: Spring 2026

Previous Job: Principal and CEO, Shipley College

Interesting fact: Diana’s career in education started teaching ESOL for two hours a week at her local FE college

Daniel Grimes

Assistant Principal: Quality and Student Experience, Leeds College of Building

Start date: January 2026

Previous Job: Head of Quality Improvement, Leeds College of Building

Interesting fact: Daniel was on an episode of ITV’s The Chase where he made it to the final round, but was knocked out by the comedian and talented quiz ‘chaser’ Paul Sinha

Carl Riding

Principal and CEO, Truro and Penwith College

Start date: March 2026

Previous Job: Vice Principal – Employer Partnerships and Adult Provision, NSCG

Interesting fact: Carl has held an Anfield season ticket for 45 years, which he is now planning on passing on to the kids