MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 517

Diana Bird
Executive Principal, Leeds City College
Start date: Spring 2026
Previous Job: Principal and CEO, Shipley College
Interesting fact: Diana’s career in education started teaching ESOL for two hours a week at her local FE college
Daniel Grimes
Assistant Principal: Quality and Student Experience, Leeds College of Building
Start date: January 2026
Previous Job: Head of Quality Improvement, Leeds College of Building
Interesting fact: Daniel was on an episode of ITV’s The Chase where he made it to the final round, but was knocked out by the comedian and talented quiz ‘chaser’ Paul Sinha
Carl Riding
Principal and CEO, Truro and Penwith College
Start date: March 2026
Previous Job: Vice Principal – Employer Partnerships and Adult Provision, NSCG
Interesting fact: Carl has held an Anfield season ticket for 45 years, which he is now planning on passing on to the kids
