MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 516

Jo Kershaw
Deputy Principal – Quality & Student Experience, The Sheffield College
Start date: November 2025
Previous Job: Vice Principal – Curriculum and Quality, City College Norwich
Interesting fact: Jo had a 12-year career in Greater Manchester Police before moving into the further education sector
Kenny Stoddart
Managing Director, Appris
Start date: December 2025
Previous Job: Quality, Compliance and Risk Director, Appris
Interesting fact: As an avid road cyclist, Kenny fundraises for Motor Neurone Disease across the UK and Europe
