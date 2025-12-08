Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 516

8 Dec 2025, 8:00

Jo Kershaw

Deputy Principal – Quality & Student Experience, The Sheffield College

Start date: November 2025

Previous Job: Vice Principal – Curriculum and Quality, City College Norwich

Interesting fact: Jo had a 12-year career in Greater Manchester Police before moving into the further education sector

Kenny Stoddart

Managing Director, Appris

Start date: December 2025

Previous Job: Quality, Compliance and Risk Director, Appris

Interesting fact: As an avid road cyclist, Kenny fundraises for Motor Neurone Disease across the UK and Europe

