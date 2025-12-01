MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 515

Kate Shoesmith
Director of Policy and Insights, British Chamber of Commerce
Start date: December 2025
Previous job: Deputy CEO, Recruitment & Employment Federation
Interesting fact: Kate loves her garden and can usually be found pottering outdoors at home or on frequent holidays in France
Anna Trethewey
Chief Strategy and Vocational Officer, AQA
Start date: February 2026
Previous Job: Chief Corporate Affairs and Strategy Officer, AQA
Interesting fact: In her early teaching days, Anna also played the bass and sang in a band called The Starry Smooth Hounds
Dale Bassett
Chief Qualifications Officer, AQA
Start date: February 2026
Previous job: Director of Curriculum and Assessment, United Learning
Interesting fact: Dale used to own a cabaret bar and hosted performers including Tony Award-winning Broadway stars, Corrie’s Jodie Prenger and the cast of The Lion King
