MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 515

Kate Shoesmith

Director of Policy and Insights, British Chamber of Commerce

Start date: December 2025

Previous job: Deputy CEO, Recruitment & Employment Federation

Interesting fact: Kate loves her garden and can usually be found pottering outdoors at home or on frequent holidays in France

Anna Trethewey

Chief Strategy and Vocational Officer, AQA

Start date: February 2026

Previous Job: Chief Corporate Affairs and Strategy Officer, AQA

Interesting fact: In her early teaching days, Anna also played the bass and sang in a band called The Starry Smooth Hounds

Dale Bassett

Chief Qualifications Officer, AQA

Start date: February 2026

Previous job: Director of Curriculum and Assessment, United Learning

Interesting fact: Dale used to own a cabaret bar and hosted performers including Tony Award-winning Broadway stars, Corrie’s Jodie Prenger and the cast of The Lion King