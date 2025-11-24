MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 514

Natalie Perera

Chief External Affairs and Communications Officer, AQA

Start date: February 2026

Previous Job: CEO, Education Policy Institute

Interesting fact: Shane from Boyzone turned up randomly at Natalie’s wedding in 2019

Lynette Leith

Principal and CEO, Boston College

Start date: November 2025

Previous Job: Vice Principal, Hull College

Interesting fact: Lynette once worked at Leicester Square’s Penthouse during movie premieres, where she met Sean Penn, Nicole Kidman and Samuel L. Jackson

Justin Johnston

Trustee, SFJ Awards

Start date: October 2025

Concurrent Job: Visiting Professor, University of Chester

Interesting fact: Residing in the Lake District, Justin loves living the outdoor life and has participated in a number of ultra marathons