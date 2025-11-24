MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 514

Natalie Perera
Chief External Affairs and Communications Officer, AQA
Start date: February 2026
Previous Job: CEO, Education Policy Institute
Interesting fact: Shane from Boyzone turned up randomly at Natalie’s wedding in 2019
Lynette Leith
Principal and CEO, Boston College
Start date: November 2025
Previous Job: Vice Principal, Hull College
Interesting fact: Lynette once worked at Leicester Square’s Penthouse during movie premieres, where she met Sean Penn, Nicole Kidman and Samuel L. Jackson
Justin Johnston
Trustee, SFJ Awards
Start date: October 2025
Concurrent Job: Visiting Professor, University of Chester
Interesting fact: Residing in the Lake District, Justin loves living the outdoor life and has participated in a number of ultra marathons
