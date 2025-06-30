MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 502

Sharon Ryan

Assistant Principal – Students, Bradford College

Start date: June 2025

Previous job: Head of Disability Services, Bradford College

Interesting fact: Sharon has worked in FE for over 20 years and has taken part in a lot of interesting events, but her claim to fame is that she once shared a stage with both the Dalai Lama and Clare Balding

Mark Burrows

Group Principal – Adult and Higher Education, Capital City College Group

Start date: August 2025

Previous Job: Deputy Chief Executive, Southport Education Group

Mark enjoys pushing his limits through endurance challenges. Last year, he successfully completed five triathlons over the course of just one weekend.