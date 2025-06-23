MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 501

Amanda Scott

Director of Human Resources, Leicester College

Start date: March 2025

Previous Job: Director of Human Resources, LiFE Multi-Academy Trust

Interesting fact: Amanda loves setting a new personal challenge each year. This year’s goals include competing in a 10K race, completing a Wolf Run, and (if she can muster the courage!) finally doing a sky dive!

Donna Wiggett

General Secretary, Association of Educational Psychologists

Start date: September 2025

Previous Job: Senior education psychologist, Education Authority Northern Ireland

Interesting fact: Donna is a 7th Kup grade in Taekwondo (yellow with green stripe belt) and has completed over 50 park runs. She turned 50 earlier this year and her mission is to do 50 great things (of which one is becoming general secretary)