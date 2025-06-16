Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 500

16 Jun 2025, 8:00

Oluseun Sowole

Trustee, Prison Education Trust

Start date: May 2025

Concurrent Job: Team Leader, St Giles trust

Interesting fact: Oluseun enjoys endurance challenges, including Tough Mudder events and the 75 Hard mental toughness challenge

Lucy Strand

Assistant Director, VTQ and Skills Delivery, WJEC / CBAC

Start date: June 2025

Previous Job: Head of Assessment Delivery, VTCT

Interesting fact: Outside of work, Lucy enjoys cooking and spending time with friends, and hosts a ‘Strandfest’ festival in her garden each summer

    Natalie Gee

    Director of Workforce Policy and Services, Association of Colleges

    Start date: June 2025

    Previous Job: Head of Recruitment and Consultancy, Association of Colleges

    Interesting fact: Natalie has worked her way up the ranks at the AoC since starting as a recruitment administrator in 2010. A self-described “slow runner” and avid traveller, she completed her first marathon in Manchester this year

