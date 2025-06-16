MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 500

Oluseun Sowole
Trustee, Prison Education Trust
Start date: May 2025
Concurrent Job: Team Leader, St Giles trust
Interesting fact: Oluseun enjoys endurance challenges, including Tough Mudder events and the 75 Hard mental toughness challenge
Lucy Strand
Assistant Director, VTQ and Skills Delivery, WJEC / CBAC
Start date: June 2025
Previous Job: Head of Assessment Delivery, VTCT
Interesting fact: Outside of work, Lucy enjoys cooking and spending time with friends, and hosts a ‘Strandfest’ festival in her garden each summer
Natalie Gee
Director of Workforce Policy and Services, Association of Colleges
Start date: June 2025
Previous Job: Head of Recruitment and Consultancy, Association of Colleges
Interesting fact: Natalie has worked her way up the ranks at the AoC since starting as a recruitment administrator in 2010. A self-described “slow runner” and avid traveller, she completed her first marathon in Manchester this year
