MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 499

Jo Easton
Trustee, Prison Education Trust
Start date: May 2025
Concurrent Job: Policy, communications and research consultant, self-employed
Interesting fact: Jo’s flat is part of a converted convent that was designed by the same architect as the Royal Courts of Justice
Sally Burnell
Trustee, Prison Education Trust
Start date: May 2025
Concurrent Job: Director Communications, The Bar Council
Interesting fact: Sally loves dancing. She started learning tap as an adult and for a short while was in the same dance class as the late great comedian Victoria Wood
Craig Hanlon-Smith
Principal, London South Bank Technical College
Start date: September 2025
Previous Job: Vice Principal – Student Engagement and Centre Principal – North Kensington, Morley College
Interesting fact: The love of Craig’s life is Baxter the beagle, nothing and no-one shall ever come between them
