MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 499

Jo Easton

Trustee, Prison Education Trust

Start date: May 2025

Concurrent Job: Policy, communications and research consultant, self-employed

Interesting fact: Jo’s flat is part of a converted convent that was designed by the same architect as the Royal Courts of Justice

Sally Burnell

Trustee, Prison Education Trust

Start date: May 2025

Concurrent Job: Director Communications, The Bar Council

Interesting fact: Sally loves dancing. She started learning tap as an adult and for a short while was in the same dance class as the late great comedian Victoria Wood

Craig Hanlon-Smith

Principal, London South Bank Technical College

Start date: September 2025

Previous Job: Vice Principal – Student Engagement and Centre Principal – North Kensington, Morley College

Interesting fact: The love of Craig’s life is Baxter the beagle, nothing and no-one shall ever come between them