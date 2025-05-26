Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Movers and Shakers

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 498

26 May 2025, 8:00

Shabir Ismail

Principal and CEO, Leicester College

Start date: August 2025

Previous Job: Acting Principal and CEO, Leicester College

Interesting fact: Shabir was born in Malawi and migrated to the UK at six years old speaking very little English

Charlotte Bosworth

Chief Executive Officer, Lifetime Training Group

Start date: May 2025

Previous Job: Managing Director, Innovate Awarding

Interesting fact: A committed lifelong learner, Charlotte learned to ski after turning 50 and was named ‘most stylish skiier’ on a recent trip

