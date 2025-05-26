MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 498

Shabir Ismail
Principal and CEO, Leicester College
Start date: August 2025
Previous Job: Acting Principal and CEO, Leicester College
Interesting fact: Shabir was born in Malawi and migrated to the UK at six years old speaking very little English
Charlotte Bosworth
Chief Executive Officer, Lifetime Training Group
Start date: May 2025
Previous Job: Managing Director, Innovate Awarding
Interesting fact: A committed lifelong learner, Charlotte learned to ski after turning 50 and was named ‘most stylish skiier’ on a recent trip
