Colleges are losing learners before they even enrol

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Colleges and ITPs do a lot around learner recruitment. Campaigns, open days, outreach. There’s no shortage of effort going into getting people through their doors. They’re not short of interest or visitors to their websites. They lose prospective learners after that. A website visitor asks a question. It might be about funding, eligibility, or whether they can fit a course around work. It might come late in the evening, between shifts, or while they’re looking at other options on their phone. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.