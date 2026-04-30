Colleges are losing learners before they even enrol

Colleges and ITPs do a lot around learner recruitment. Campaigns, open days, outreach. There’s no shortage of effort going into getting people through their doors.

They’re not short of interest or visitors to their websites. They lose prospective learners after that.

A website visitor asks a question. It might be about funding, eligibility, or whether they can fit a course around work. It might come late in the evening, between shifts, or while they’re looking at other options on their phone.