Don’t shy away from talking to students about global conflict

The last time the world was at peace was for a few months in 1954 between the end of military conflicts in East Asia and the start of war in Algeria. There have been wars raging somewhere in the world ever since, with all the resulting misery. Whether close or distant, global conflict has consequences for students and staff, and no educator can avoid them.

We live in a time of intensification and normalisation of violent conflicts around the world. The members of our college communities will be shocked and disturbed by the scale and intensity of the violence and the surrounding threats and rhetoric. Atrocities are being committed, lives destroyed and people will have strong views about how to respond. Some will be personally affected.

It’s not surprising that some staff hesitate to engage on these issues with their students. They can be difficult to talk about and feelings can run high, particularly where people are exposed to polarising views on social media. But avoiding these issues simply allows bad actors, biased or hateful narratives, dis- and misinformation to go unchallenged.