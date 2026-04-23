NEET rise raises the stakes for qualification reform

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe The challenge of youth disengagement is becoming harder to ignore. In the UK 957,000 16-24 year olds are currently not in education, employment or training (NEET), with 411,000 unemployed and 547,000 economically inactive. These are the conditions in which post-16 reform is unfolding, shaped by intersecting pressures pushing too many out of education, employment, or training. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.