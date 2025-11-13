Winners of Mayor of London Adult Learning Awards 2025

A refugee-turned-business student and a pioneering ESOL tutor were among the winners at this year’s Mayor of London Adult Learning Awards.

The City Hall ceremony, held on Thursday night, recognised the individuals and organisations whose work is transforming the lives of Londoners. Now in their fifth year, the awards, sponsored by FE Week and awarding organisation Ascentis, also honours tutors, businesses and charities that have shown exceptional commitment to adult education.

More than 250 nominations were submitted this year across 10 categories, with winners selected by a panel of judges drawn from London’s adult learning sector.

Addressing attendees, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “When I was re elected last year, I spoke about something called the London promise, the idea that if you work hard with a helping hand, you can achieve anything here.

“Tonight’s winners and runners ups are the embodiment of that promise.

“Each of you has proven the immense power of skills to change Londoners lives and as we build a safer, fairer and more prosperous city, you’ve set an example for the rest of us to follow.

“These awards are about celebrating you and all the extraordinary things you do so, congratulations, and thank you for being here tonight and for giving Londoners hope that with the right support, a better future is within their grasp. I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Former United Colleges Group student Hamzeh Mouallem was revealed as the winner of the inspirational adult learner of the year award.

Hamzeh arrived in London speaking very little English in 2019 after fleeing the Syrian civil war. Balancing a full-time restaurant job with caring responsibilities for his younger brother, he progressed rapidly through ESOL and completed a Higher National Diploma in business with distinction. He is now studying for a top-up degree at the University of West London.

Judges said Hamzeh’s story “struck a chord”.

“What stood out most was Hamzeh being an inspiration to his younger brother, who is now at college. The majority of judges agreed that his journey exemplified determination and the transformative power of adult education,” they added.

The learning for personal progression award went to Judith Guarte Lee from Redbridge Institute of Adult Education.

Originally from the Philippines and living with cerebral palsy, Judith enrolled on ESOL and childcare courses after the birth of her son, rediscovering her confidence and ambition. She has since completed levels 1 and 2 childcare qualifications, secured a role as a childcare practitioner, and begun studying at level 3.

Reflecting on her journey, Judith said: “I’m incredibly grateful to Redbridge Institute, especially my tutors who have inspired me to believe in myself and follow my dreams. Everyone there is so helpful, I never feel left behind.”

Picking up the learning for good work award was Keighley Luff, who trained in facilities management at Chelsea Football Club through Capital City College.

Initially unsure she belonged on a high-level apprenticeship, Keighley thrived in her role as the club’s technical administrator, improving internal communications and the visitor experience at Stamford Bridge. She now also mentors new apprentices and champions work-based learning.

“I wasn’t sure I belonged on a high-level programme, but over time, I’ve discovered that discomfort can be a powerful space for learning,” Keighley said.

London Ambulance Service’s Darren Avery was named inspirational professional in adult education. As strategic workforce development manager, he has overseen the recruitment of over 2,500 apprentices, including care leavers, disabled Londoners and people from diverse backgrounds. Darren is credited with not only widening access to frontline NHS roles but also addressing critical skills shortages in the health service.

Darren said: “The greatest reward is watching people grow. Seeing a learner walk through the education centre in green uniform, full of pride and purpose, that’s what this is all about.”

A Ukrainian refugee-turned-ESOL tutor at Hammersmith and Fulham Adult Learning and Skills Service was named the winner of this year’s inspirational tutor in adult education award.

Iryna Hura impressed the judges with her “trauma-informed approach and pastoral support” that saw her classes achieve a 100 per cent pass rate in speaking and listening exams.

“I understand my students’ struggles with fear, loss and isolation because I’ve lived them too. I don’t teach English as a subject, I teach it as a lifeline,” Iryna said.

See below for the full list of winners and highly commended finalists: