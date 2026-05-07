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8 May 2026

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Bringing good housekeeping to City Lit

Former A-list magazine editor Lindsay Nicholson tells how journalism prepared her for leading the board of an adult education college, why 50-somethings should be championed in education and that salvation can be found by volunteering your time

Jessica Hill

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Volunteering beats the hell out of repeating positive affirmations or finding a flattering haircut

Lindsay Nicholson, chair, City Lit College

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Lindsay Nicholson had one of the glossiest jobs in British media: editing bestselling women’s magazines, attending A-list parties and sitting front row at fashion shows.

Resilience, reinvention and knowing what readers wanted were the currency of that world. Those skills would prove unexpectedly useful when she became chair of governors at City Lit, guiding the country’s largest adult education institution through a cyberattack and financial crisis.

As editor and later editorial director at Hearst UK in the 1990s and early 2000s, Nicholson oversaw Good Housekeeping during its commercial and cultural peak, a time when women’s magazines were not just widely read but deeply influential as lifestyle guides to the generations of women balancing family life with work outside the home.

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