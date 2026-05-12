Capital City College staff strike during exams over workload

Become a member to listen to this article

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

Hundreds of staff at Capital City College are striking for four days during this week’s exam period over “workload concerns”.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) are holding picket lines outside the London college group’s eight campuses between today (Tuesday 12) and Friday.

The union claims the college has “refused to deal seriously” with concerns about workload and student learning conditions since a meeting in January.

CCC told FE Week it is “disappointing” that UCU members have chosen to strike during exam period “when students should be the main focus”.

A college spokesperson added: “We want to reassure students, parents and carers that all exams and assessments will go ahead as planned and will not be affected.”

UCU claimed around 500 of the 1,700 staff at the college group’s 11 centres are striking this week.

The latest strike at the London college comes after a January agreement that included a 4 per cent pay award for staff, additional annual leave, support for workload discussions and a commitment to review incremental pay scales.

The UCU said management had initially promised two meetings to discuss workload issues by the Easter break, but only “belatedly” met with union reps for the first time last week in response to the threat of strike.

The union said its demands include increased tutorial time, more support for students with special needs, and additional student wellbeing staff.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Our members are on strike this week because management has refused to meaningfully improve staff working and student learning conditions.

“This action could have been avoided had senior leaders met with our reps earlier in the year to progress negotiations.

“Unfortunately, they have refused to deal seriously with workload concerns. We hope they now come back to the table so we can avoid further disruption.”

A CCC spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that the University and College Union has called its members to strike despite an agreement reached in January 2026.

“It is also disappointing that industrial action is taking place during the exam period, at a time when students should be the main focus.”

The spokesperson claimed that “misinformation” has been circulated about the strike, but did not respond when asked for evidence.

In January, CCC also settled a dispute with National Education Union (NEU) members at its sixth form college campus over whether pay should increase in line with Sixth Form College Association (SFCA) pay scales.

After 19 days of strike, the NEU accepted that pay will increase in line with the SFCA for the rest of this academic year only.

CCC is one of the largest college groups in the country, with 12 main centres across central and north London that merged from three individual college groups, including City and Islington College, in 2016 and 2017.