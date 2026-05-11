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13 May 2026

Starmer to ‘go much further’ on apprenticeships and SEND after election losses

The prime minister repeats pledge to FE amid criticism of his leadership

Shane Chowen

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Keir Starmer has pledged to “go much further” on investment in technical education, SEND and apprenticeships following Labour’s losses in last week’s local elections.

In a speech in London this morning, the prime minister acknowledged “frustration” in his leadership and committed to proving his “doubters” wrong through “urgency and pace” in his government’s agenda.

Echoing his September party conference speech, Starmer described technical education and apprenticeships as central to his “hope” agenda.

He said: “When I say every child should have the opportunity to go as far as their talent or effort takes them, I mean every child.

“I mean the kids who are growing up in poverty, the kids who have special educational needs, the kids who can’t get a job, and the kids who are ignored, frankly, because society often only puts those who go to university on a pedestal. We don’t really see anything else as success, and that is wrong, deeply wrong.

“So we will go much further on our investment in apprenticeships, in technical excellence colleges, in special educational needs.

“And we will make sure that kids whose talent lies with their hands, kids who go to college, kids ignored by the status quo because politicians’ kids don’t go there. They will finally get the respect that they deserve in a stronger, fairer Britain.’

Broken promises

Since Starmer described further education as a “defining mission” for the government, ministers have published the post-16 education and skills white paper, which introduced new vocational qualifications, apprenticeship units and level 1 English and maths courses.

But in March, “betrayed” college leaders accused the government of breaking its white paper pledge for real-terms funding rises for 16 to 19 year olds after it was announced the national funding rate for 16 and 17 year olds will only increase by 0.5 per cent in academic year 2026-27.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson later told FE Week there was a welcome increase in the numbers of young people in education post-16, and the government will have “more to say” on funding.

This morning’s speech comes days before the state opening of parliament where the King’s speech reveals the legislation the government plans to introduce over the next 12 months.

It’s not clear whether Starmer’s latest commitment to technical education, SEND and apprenticeships will be among the legislation announced. Number 10 has been approached for comment.

 

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2 Comments

  1. R Singh

    Pardon me for being cynical but at this rate I’m expecting this ground breaking news to be a 0.01% increase in funding.

  2. Simon

    As perhaps is all too evident from the current state of political leadership, one thing the UK would clearly benefit from is the reinstatement of funded leadership and management apprenticeships.

    If the Prime Minister is serious about “going much further” on apprenticeships, then reversing the decision to defund Team Leader, Operations Manager and Chartered Manager apprenticeships would be a good place to start.

    The argument that these programmes are simply continuing professional development misses the point. Most people are not born effective managers. They become managers because they are technically good at their job, then are expected to lead teams, manage performance, support wellbeing, implement change, use data, improve productivity and create inclusive workplaces, often with little or no formal development.

    That matters. Poor management is not a soft issue; it affects productivity, retention, staff morale, service quality and the ability of organisations to respond to change. In sectors such as education, health, care, hospitality, public services and SMEs, effective line management is often the difference between people staying, developing and succeeding, or leaving altogether.

    There is also a false choice being created between supporting young people into work and developing the managers who will support them once they get there. If we want young apprentices to thrive, they need capable, trained and reflective managers around them. Defunding leadership and management apprenticeships risks weakening the very workplace infrastructure that makes apprenticeships successful.

    These apprenticeships also provide an important progression route. They allow people already in work, including those who may not have followed a traditional academic pathway, to develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours needed to progress into leadership roles. Removing funding risks pulling up the ladder for precisely the people apprenticeships should be helping.

    Of course, quality and value for money matter. If some provision has been weak, then improve the standards, strengthen assessment, tighten quality assurance and ensure programmes are genuinely work-based and transformational. But withdrawing funding altogether is a blunt response to a complex problem.

    The UK does not just need more apprenticeships. It needs better workplaces, better managers and better leadership. Reinstating funded leadership and management apprenticeships would be a practical, evidence-informed step towards that goal.

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