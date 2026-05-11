Starmer to ‘go much further’ on apprenticeships and SEND after election losses

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Keir Starmer has pledged to “go much further” on investment in technical education, SEND and apprenticeships following Labour’s losses in last week’s local elections.

In a speech in London this morning, the prime minister acknowledged “frustration” in his leadership and committed to proving his “doubters” wrong through “urgency and pace” in his government’s agenda.

Echoing his September party conference speech, Starmer described technical education and apprenticeships as central to his “hope” agenda.

He said: “When I say every child should have the opportunity to go as far as their talent or effort takes them, I mean every child.

“I mean the kids who are growing up in poverty, the kids who have special educational needs, the kids who can’t get a job, and the kids who are ignored, frankly, because society often only puts those who go to university on a pedestal. We don’t really see anything else as success, and that is wrong, deeply wrong.

“So we will go much further on our investment in apprenticeships, in technical excellence colleges, in special educational needs.

“And we will make sure that kids whose talent lies with their hands, kids who go to college, kids ignored by the status quo because politicians’ kids don’t go there. They will finally get the respect that they deserve in a stronger, fairer Britain.’

Broken promises

Since Starmer described further education as a “defining mission” for the government, ministers have published the post-16 education and skills white paper, which introduced new vocational qualifications, apprenticeship units and level 1 English and maths courses.

But in March, “betrayed” college leaders accused the government of breaking its white paper pledge for real-terms funding rises for 16 to 19 year olds after it was announced the national funding rate for 16 and 17 year olds will only increase by 0.5 per cent in academic year 2026-27.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson later told FE Week there was a welcome increase in the numbers of young people in education post-16, and the government will have “more to say” on funding.

This morning’s speech comes days before the state opening of parliament where the King’s speech reveals the legislation the government plans to introduce over the next 12 months.

It’s not clear whether Starmer’s latest commitment to technical education, SEND and apprenticeships will be among the legislation announced. Number 10 has been approached for comment.