Skip to content
13 May 2026

Local government needs powers to tackle ‘fragmented’ post-16 system – report

Researchers also call for strengthened oversight of school sixth form expansion to ensure 'efficiency and sufficiency' aren’t undermined

Josh Mellor

More from this author
5 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

Local government should be given powers to tackle “cold spots” of specialist FE subjects caused by fragmented and inefficient education systems, according to a report.

This includes combined and local authorities commissioning area reviews, pushing for mergers, encouraging providers to share teaching and timetabling, and supporting new specialist subject “hubs”.

The Association of Colleges (AoC) funded report, conducted by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), analysed data for 16 to 18-year-old exam entries per provider to work out the range of subjects available and class sizes.

Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Colleges

No Comments

More from this topic

Capital City College staff strike during exams over workload

Leaders criticise ‘disappointing’ union move
16h | Colleges

Cheating now worst in functional skills exams

English and maths qualifications become abuse hotbed while AI is increasingly used for malpractice
5d | Assessment

Recent articles in news

Capital City College staff strike during exams over workload
16h | Colleges

SEND reforms will target ‘shameful’ transitions into FE
18h | Inclusion

WorldSkills UK boss to lead City & Guilds Foundation
20h

75 roles at risk at City & Guilds as new owner confirms restructure
1d

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2 Apr 2026 Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2 Apr 2026 Leo Academy Trust

Chief Financial Officer – New College Swindon
2 Apr 2026 FEA

Finance Manager – Waltham Forest College
1 Apr 2026 FEA

Sponsored

Browse more news

Starmer to ‘go much further’ on apprenticeships and SEND after election losses

1d | Politics

Exclusive

ITPs squeezed out by pre-devolution pilot

5d | Adult education

Cheating now worst in functional skills exams

5d | Assessment

No time or money for overseas activity, say colleges

5d | Skills reform

Scheme digs foundations to woo builders into FE

5d