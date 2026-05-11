Local government should be given powers to tackle “cold spots” of specialist FE subjects caused by fragmented and inefficient education systems, according to a report.

This includes combined and local authorities commissioning area reviews, pushing for mergers, encouraging providers to share teaching and timetabling, and supporting new specialist subject “hubs”.

The Association of Colleges (AoC) funded report, conducted by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), analysed data for 16 to 18-year-old exam entries per provider to work out the range of subjects available and class sizes.