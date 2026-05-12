WorldSkills UK boss to lead City & Guilds Foundation

Ben Blackledge has been appointed chief executive of the City & Guilds Foundation.

Blackledge has led WorldSkills UK as chief since May 2023, and was previously its deputy chief executive. He will remain in post until early October, seeing through Team UK’s participation at the WorldSkills competition in Shanghai this September.

He will be the first permanent chief executive of the City & Guilds Foundation since the charity controversially sold the City & Guilds awarding and training business to PeopleCert last year.

Blackledge said: “I am delighted to be joining the City & Guilds Foundation at such an important and exciting moment. The foundation’s role has never been more vital, and I look forward to working with the outstanding team, partners and members to apply its 148-year legacy to the challenges and opportunities of today.

“The past 12 years at WorldSkills UK have afforded me the privilege of working with exceptional colleagues from across the skills sector, and together creating world-class opportunities for students throughout the UK. I am looking forward to bringing that experience to help build clearer pathways that unlock productivity, tackle inequality and support a more inclusive economy.”

The foundation’s sale to PeopleCert is the subject of a live Charity Commission inquiry, with the regulator examining “trustees’ decision making” and large bonuses paid to senior executives after the transaction. PeopleCert itself has also launched its own probe into the conduct of top City & Guilds executives during the sale process. Neither inquiry has reported yet and the foundation is yet to respond to a resolution passed by its members a month ago calling for its own investigation into the sale.

The City & Guilds Foundation said at the time it will use the proceeds of the sale “to expand its role as a social investor and change maker in skills and education”.

As its chief executive, Blackledge will be responsible for an annual budget of £3 million to £5 million for “high-impact grant-making”, influencing policy and developing a long-term strategy.

Jessica Leigh Jones, the recently appointed chair of the City & Guilds Foundation, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Ben to the City & Guilds Foundation. He brings an exceptional track record from WorldSkills UK, alongside a genuine passion for the role that skills can play in transforming lives and society.

“At a pivotal moment for the UK, Ben’s leadership will be vital as we deepen our impact, building clearer pathways to opportunity and helping ensure that talent, wherever it’s found, can flourish. It will be fantastic to work alongside the energy and vision he will bring to the foundation when he joins us officially later in the year.”

Reflecting on Blackledge’s time at WorldSkills UK, chair of trustees Marion Plant said: “Under Ben’s leadership, WorldSkills UK has strengthened its position as a driving force for skills excellence.

“The board would like to thank Ben for his outstanding commitment, leadership and contribution to championing world-class skills across the UK and wishes him every success in his new role.”