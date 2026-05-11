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13 May 2026

75 roles at risk at City & Guilds as new owner confirms restructure

It follows CEO and CFO exits and comes amid multiple investigations into the awarding body's controversial sale

Billy Camden

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City & Guilds’ new private owner has put 75 roles at risk of redundancy.

PeopleCert has today launched a formal consultation to restructure the awarding and training business, with around 6 per cent of its 1,250-strong workforce impacted.

It follows a “detailed review” undertaken by City & Guilds’ senior leadership team and comes weeks after CEO Kirstie Donnelly and chief financial officer Abid Ismail were exited. The pair are now preparing legal action.

The restructure proposals are intended to “simplify how the organisation operates, strengthen accountability and governance, reduce duplication and support continued investment in technology, operations, customer service and learner experience”, a PeopleCert statement said.

“The proposals are also intended to create greater clarity in decision-making, improve quality and consistency, and enable teams to work more effectively together.”

The majority of roles at risk are within “central support functions” but the company refused to name specific positions.

The statement added that there will be no disruption to any of our learners, including students currently working through their assessments, or to the delivery or quality of qualifications during this process – claiming that the changes are designed to further “strengthen and enhance the reliability and overall quality of qualifications and services provided to learners and partners”.

PeopleCert bought City & Guilds’ awarding and commercial business from the 148-year-old charity in October for around £166 million.

The sale is the subject of a live Charity Commission inquiry, with the regulator examining “trustees’ decision making” and large bonuses paid to senior executives after the transaction. PeopleCert itself has also launched its own probe into the conduct of top City & Guilds executives during the sale. Neither inquiry has reported yet.

Months after the acquisition, PeopleCert drew up plans to cut City & Guilds’ workforce bill by around £19 million over the next two years.

According to a presentation to investors the savings will be made from “personnel cost synergies”, with “optimisation” to be driven through “natural employee churn” – affecting hundreds of jobs.

One third of the vacant roles would be made “redundant” due to “overlapping functions”, another third would be relocated to Greece where costs are “up to 50 per cent lower,” and the remaining third rehired in the UK, the presentation suggested.

‘This will be a difficult and uncertain time’

A PeopleCert spokesperson told FE Week today that the company hopes to reach agreements on ways to “avoid dismissals, reduce the numbers affected and mitigate impact”.

A statement to the press said: “The proposals are focused primarily on enabling functions, where duplication and inefficiency have been identified. Approximately 75 roles (6 per cent) are likely to be impacted by the proposals.

“No final decisions have been made. The organisation is now entering a formal consultation process to gather feedback, consider alternative approaches and ensure all perspectives are reviewed before any outcomes are confirmed.

“City & Guilds and PeopleCert remain focused on supporting learners, partners and employers, while continuing to modernise and strengthen long-term capability across the organisation.

“We recognise this will be a difficult and uncertain time for colleagues whose roles may be impacted and are committed to handling the process with care, fairness and respect.”

As well as the awarding business, City & Guilds runs three training providers – Gen2, Intertrain and Trade Skills 4U – which also transferred to PeopleCert but remain under the City & Guilds brand.

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3 Comments

  1. Anon

    The PeopleCert restructuring should be a wake-up call to every college, training provider, employer and government partner currently dependent on City & Guilds qualifications.

    This is no longer a quiet integration exercise. It is now a visible programme of cost reduction, operational consolidation and workforce restructuring driven by acquisition economics.

    Let’s be honest about the language:

    “synergies”
    “duplication”
    “lower-cost jurisdictions”
    “personnel optimisation”

    These are PR speak – investor-term drivel – not educational ones.

    Awarding organisations are not software companies or outsourced service centres. Their credibility depends on experienced people, stable governance, sector trust, technical expertise and long-term institutional relationships. Once that capability is dismantled, it is exceptionally difficult to rebuild.

    The contradiction is glaring:
    PeopleCert is simultaneously:

    reducing headcount,
    relocating functions,
    centralising operations,
    removing experienced personnel,
    while insisting quality and learner experience will somehow improve.

    No serious awarding professional believes major organisational upheaval strengthens operational resilience in the short term.

    What also needs to be said clearly is this:

    This is no longer truly “City & Guilds” in the form the sector historically understood it.

    The original charitable institution sold its awarding and commercial operations. What now operates under the City & Guilds name is a privately owned commercial business controlled by PeopleCert.

    Continuing to trade so heavily on the historic City & Guilds identity risks creating confusion across the market — particularly among learners, centres, employers and international governments who may still believe they are dealing with the historic charitable institution rather than a private acquisition vehicle pursuing commercial restructuring and cost optimisation.

    That distinction matters.

    Because reputational damage created through aggressive restructuring, operational decline or loss of sector trust does not just affect the commercial entity — it risks damaging the legacy and public reputation of the original charity itself.

    The sector should also be deeply concerned that this is unfolding while:

    the Charity Commission inquiry remains active,
    investigations into executive conduct continue,
    and former senior leadership are reportedly preparing legal action.

    At some point the question stops being “Is City & Guilds changing?”
    and becomes:
    “Will this still be the same organisation in three years?”

    Centres, governments and employers would be wise to start reviewing alternative awarding arrangements now — not when service delays, qualification reform disruption, operational failures or relationship breakdowns begin to emerge.

    Contingency planning is no longer pessimism. It is prudent governance.

  2. Jace

    Guaranteed that the C&G name will disappear, too.

  3. Paul Gregory

    Reflections on PeopleCert and City & Guilds

    I am a current employee of City & Guilds. While I acknowledge and respect PeopleCert’s status as a unicorn company, its handling of City & Guilds has, in my view, shown a striking degree of naivety and poor judgement.

    I have enough business experience to understand that mergers, acquisitions, and takeovers often lead to difficult decisions, including redundancies. I have also seen such situations handled professionally, with proper regard for the people, legacy, and history of the organisation being acquired. Equally, I have seen situations where that respect and care have been lacking.

    Unfortunately, PeopleCert appears to fall into the latter category: an organisation that has not shown sufficient care for the people, culture, or heritage of City & Guilds. As a Greek company, PeopleCert may speak the English language well, but it does not appear to understand the depth of British culture and institutional history that City & Guilds represents.

    Let’s be clear. In my view, PeopleCert was outplayed in the acquisition. I do not believe this was deliberate on the part of City & Guilds; rather, it appears that PeopleCert either did not, or could not, ask the right questions. It paid more for City & Guilds than it should have. To be blunt: they were stuffed. , Now they are seeking to claw back its losses. Under the circumstances, that may be commercially understandable. However, the situation is also, conveniently or otherwise, hidden behind the cloak of confidentiality and pending legal proceedings. As a result, there is no real transparency for staff or the wider public. We are not allowed to ask meaningful questions, and PeopleCert does not appear obliged to answer any questions.

    I want to be clear on one point. I have been at City & Guilds long enough to recognise that the organisation needed someone to help recover and reverse the effects of underinvestment and misaligned focus. PeopleCert, for its part, needed a respected British brand to strengthen its position in the UK market and support its wider acquisition of British institutions and assets, such as PRINCE2. On paper, it may have looked like a marriage made in heaven. But, as with many marriages, there appear to have been lies, omissions, and hidden truths on both sides.

    To me, City & Guilds is as iconic to this nation as the Beatles. The Beatles catalogue was once owned by Michael Jackson, but has gradually returned towards Paul McCartney’s ownership. I am not, for one moment, comparing PeopleCert to the darker side of Michael Jackson. However, I do hope that the undoubted positive side of PeopleCert can help return City & Guilds to its former glory as an integral part of a British person’s passage to adulthood, work, and success.

    That starts with respecting the people.

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