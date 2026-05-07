ITPs squeezed out by pre-devolution pilot

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe National adult skills contracts will shrink from September as a portion of funding is handed to 20 local authorities for the second year of a pre-devolution trial. The government’s “pathway to devolution pilot”, launched this academic year, is testing an “alternative approach” to formal devolution and helping councils prepare for full local control of Adult Skills Fund (ASF) cash by boosting their grant allocations. Independent training providers holding national ASF delivery contracts have been told the pilot means their allocations will be reduced and they can no longer deliver in the 20 areas. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.