ITPs squeezed out by pre-devolution pilot

National adult skills contracts will shrink from September as a portion of funding is handed to 20 local authorities for the second year of a pre-devolution trial.

The government’s “pathway to devolution pilot”, launched this academic year, is testing an “alternative approach” to formal devolution and helping councils prepare for full local control of Adult Skills Fund (ASF) cash by boosting their grant allocations.

Independent training providers holding national ASF delivery contracts have been told the pilot means their allocations will be reduced and they can no longer deliver in the 20 areas.