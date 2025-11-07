Refugee-turned-tutor and green apprentice lead London’s learning shortlist

London's most inspiring adult learners, employers and learning organisations have been shortlisted

London's most inspiring adult learners, employers and learning organisations have been shortlisted

A former refugee-turned-ESOL tutor and an apprentice determined to decarbonise the capital are among this year’s finalists in the Mayor of London adult learning awards.

Now in their fourth year, the awards celebrate inspiring learners, tutors, employers and learning organisations who are helping Londoners gain skills, confidence and opportunities.

Run by the Greater London Authority, and sponsored by FE Week and awarding organisation Ascentis, winners of the coveted awards will be announced next Thursday. Categories this year will include employer champion for skills progression, inspirational adult learner and inclusive provider of the year.

From more than 250 nominations, 20 finalists have been shortlisted by a panel of judges drawn from the capital’s adult learning sector. Their stories showcase how adult education is transforming lives and London’s economy.

Education changed everything

Hamzeh Mouallem

Among the finalists is Hamzeh Moullem, who arrived in London as a refugee from Syria in 2019 speaking little English. While holding down a full-time restaurant job and caring for his younger brother, he completed a higher national diploma in business at United Colleges Group with a distinction and is now at university.

“One of the most rewarding parts is seeing my brother willing to enrol in college because of my experience. This journey has transformed me personally and inspired those around me,” he said.

Another learner finalist, Jennifer Flanigan, enrolled on a British Sign Language course with Professional Training Solutions so she could communicate with her non-speaking son. Despite her own eyesight and health challenges, she completed the qualification and now serves as co-chair of governors at his deaf school.

“Before I learned BSL, I felt shut out of his world,” she said. “Now we talk every day.”

Breaking barriers

In Redbridge, Judith Guarte Lee turned to learning after moving from the Philippines and overcoming attitudes towards her disability.

With support from Redbridge Institute, she has gained childcare qualifications and a job in a nursery. “I want to show my son that if you put your heart into something, good things can happen,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hannah Barrow is completing a low-carbon heating technician apprenticeship at London South Bank Technical College.

Her skills in heat-pump and solar-thermal systems recently earned her a place in the WorldSkills UK national finals. “I wanted a career that matched my values around sustainability,” she said.

Tutors and employers making the difference

Several awards honour the professionals behind these successes.

Iryna Hura

Iryna Hura, an ESOL tutor at Hammersmith & Fulham Adult Learning Service, arrived from Ukraine and now teaches English to other refugees, achieving a 100 per cent pass rate with her pioneering trauma-informed teaching.

Another finalist, Emily Bunu from Step Ahead Social Enterprise, is praised for combining education with safeguarding and pastoral care – often connecting learners with food banks, social services and employment support.

Employers are also being recognised.

Wellcome Collection has been shortlisted for its partnership with Step Ahead to help unemployed residents gain accredited qualifications and jobs in visitor-experience roles, while Marlborough Highways and the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust are celebrated for high-quality apprenticeships that lead to skilled careers to diverse range of Londoners.

Training providers such as Kundakala, a Camden-based charity teaching sewing and enterprise to women from minority backgrounds, and MAMA Youth Project, which helps under-represented young adults break into the media industry, highlight how community learning can transform individuals and industries alike.

Winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony at City Hall. Watch the ceremony livestream at https://www.london.gov.uk/programmes-strategies/jobs-and-skills/londoners-seeking-employability-skills/mayor-london-adult-learning-awards

The award categories are: