Winners of Mayor of London Adult Learning Awards 2024

England’s largest community education college has been named London’s most inclusive provider of adult education.

City Lit is among ten inspirational winners recognised at this evening’s Mayor of London Adult Learning Awards, sponsored by Ascentis and FE Week.

The college won the award for its Centre for Deaf Education, one of only a handful of dedicated specialist education services which has been serving the Deaf community for over a century.

Courses include British Sign Language, English, maths and digital skills for Deaf people, lipreading and managing hearing loss; and support for Deaf students accessing mainstream courses. An FE Week feature earlier this year highlighted the fascinating heritage of the centre.

Speaking at the ceremony at London’s City Hall, deputy mayor for business and growth Howard Dawber, said: “We want this city to be a city where everybody can get on, where there’s a route for you to take part in all this economic activity going on.

“That’s why these awards today reflect the importance of innovation, it’s about trying things out and making an effort”

Working Men’s College (WM College) advanced English for Speakers of Other Languages practitioner Sam Pepper was named the winner in the inspirational tutor in adult education category.

Pepper’s nomination caught the eyes of the judges for his extensive knowledge and contagious passion for ESOL teaching.

Pepper’s portfolio includes teaching level-1 classes in the evenings to working adults, community ESOL for parents at a primary school, and digital ESOL courses he’s developed with his team.

“I get a lot of joy from supporting learners in their learning journey and helping them find their feet as residents of London,” he said. “I am grateful to be part of a thriving learning community through a job I find stimulating and which serves the needs of local people.”

Student Stephanie Webber won the learning for personal progression award. Webber has overcome harrowing personal obstacles to become the “happy and confident” learner she is now, on a level 4 counselling diploma at Barking and Dagenham College.

Living through 40 years in a cycle of abuse alongside learning difficulties and a chronic pain condition, it was a key worker in a women’s refuge that sparked Webber’s passion for learning. A level 2 counselling course at Redbridge Institute of Adult Learning gave her the confidence and sense of purpose to move on with her life, passing the level 2 and the level 3 course. She now plans to pursue a degree in counselling and psychotherapy, followed by a PhD.

The apprenticeship employer of the year award went to London Ambulance Service NHS Trust for the third year in a row.

It began its apprenticeship programme in 2018 to help alleviate paramedic workforce shortages. It boasts the highest results among all ambulance services, with 97 per cent staying with the service after a year of completing, and 66 per cent progressing to degree apprenticeships.

See below for the full list of winners and highly commended finalists: