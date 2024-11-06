Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Adult education

Winners of Mayor of London Adult Learning Awards 2024

10 inspirational winners from London's adult learning community have been honoured

10 inspirational winners from London's adult learning community have been honoured

6 Nov 2024, 21:17

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

England’s largest community education college has been named London’s most inclusive provider of adult education.

City Lit is among ten inspirational winners recognised at this evening’s Mayor of London Adult Learning Awards, sponsored by Ascentis and FE Week.

The college won the award for its Centre for Deaf Education, one of only a handful of dedicated specialist education services which has been serving the Deaf community for over a century.

Courses include British Sign Language, English, maths and digital skills for Deaf people, lipreading and managing hearing loss; and support for Deaf students accessing mainstream courses. An FE Week feature earlier this year highlighted the fascinating heritage of the centre.

Speaking at the ceremony at London’s City Hall, deputy mayor for business and growth Howard Dawber, said: “We want this city to be a city where everybody can get on, where there’s a route for you to take part in all this economic activity going on.

“That’s why these awards today reflect the importance of innovation, it’s about trying things out and making an effort”

Working Men’s College (WM College) advanced English for Speakers of Other Languages practitioner Sam Pepper was named the winner in the inspirational tutor in adult education category.

Pepper’s nomination caught the eyes of the judges for his extensive knowledge and contagious passion for ESOL teaching.

Pepper’s portfolio includes teaching level-1 classes in the evenings to working adults, community ESOL for parents at a primary school, and digital ESOL courses he’s developed with his team.

“I get a lot of joy from supporting learners in their learning journey and helping them find their feet as residents of London,” he said. “I am grateful to be part of a thriving learning community through a job I find stimulating and which serves the needs of local people.”

Student Stephanie Webber won the learning for personal progression award. Webber has overcome harrowing personal obstacles to become the “happy and confident” learner she is now, on a level 4 counselling diploma at Barking and Dagenham College.

Living through 40 years in a cycle of abuse alongside learning difficulties and a chronic pain condition, it was a key worker in a women’s refuge that sparked Webber’s passion for learning. A level 2 counselling course at Redbridge Institute of Adult Learning gave her the confidence and sense of purpose to move on with her life, passing the level 2 and the level 3 course. She now plans to pursue a degree in counselling and psychotherapy, followed by a PhD.

The apprenticeship employer of the year award went to London Ambulance Service NHS Trust for the third year in a row.

It began its apprenticeship programme in 2018 to help alleviate paramedic workforce shortages. It boasts the highest results among all ambulance services, with 97 per cent staying with the service after a year of completing, and 66 per cent progressing to degree apprenticeships.

See below for the full list of winners and highly commended finalists:

Click to enlarge

Latest education roles from

Teaching Assistant

Teaching Assistant

Woodside Primary School

View job
Teaching Assistant: Early Years

Teaching Assistant: Early Years

Harris Primary Academy Philip Lane

View job
PE Teacher (Unqualified)

PE Teacher (Unqualified)

Harris Primary Academy Philip Lane

View job
Lead Practitioner of English

Lead Practitioner of English

Harris Academy Purley

View job
Vice Principal

Vice Principal

Harris Primary Academy Beckenham

View job
Director of Governance (Part-time)

Director of Governance (Part-time)

Halesowen College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The college roadmap to AI maturity – and a reskilled workforce

AI is poised to drive economic growth, reshape jobs, and transform industries, demanding urgent upskilling. Education must swiftly adapt,...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Assessing Skills for Job-Ready Learners 

Discover how hands-on practice and authentic assessments help educators build both technical expertise and essential soft skills in learners.

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Sandwell College and NHS Trust launch £18 million Learning Campus, creating hundreds of jobs and training opportunities in the West Midlands

Sandwell College and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust recently announced a landmark agreement, which is set to secure...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Adult education

Trailblazing apprentice and ESOL innovator make London awards shortlist

Mayor of London to celebrate inspirational Londoners and providers for their contributions to adult learning

FE Week Reporter

Adult education, Colleges

FE Commissioner’s verdict on 2 struggling colleges and a council

Intervention reports shed more light on NewVIc conflict, reveal how a college nearly ran out of cash and that...

Billy Camden

Adult education, Devolution

WEA wins one-year grant reprieve from combined authority

North East Combined Authority's cabinet said protests from learners informed its decision

Shane Chowen

Adult education, Devolution, Politics

Local elections: What mayoral hopefuls have to say on skills

Elections are set to take place on May 2

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *