V Levels could finally give vocational education the credibility it deserves, but only if they’re designed with clarity, consistency and collaboration at their core. Without that, they risk becoming just another well-meant reform that fails to deliver

The announcement of V Levels is an opportunity to raise the status of vocational training. For too long, vocational routes have been treated as second best. If V Levels can genuinely simplify choices and help young people progress into rewarding work, then they could mark a real step forward. However, how they are designed, implemented and embedded will mean the difference between another failed attempt at qualifications reform, and providing a valued route for young people into work and for employers to recruit people with the skills they need.

At Skills Federation, our 19 employer-led sector skills body members tell us that they need qualifications they can trust – ones that reflect real workplace needs and prepare a pathway into the world of work. These qualifications must also be clearly understood. Individuals need to know what they’re signing up for, and employers need to know what they’re getting.

So, what must happen to make V Levels work in practice?

First, they must offer clarity and relevance. Employers need to easily understand what skills a V Level qualification represents. That means clear communication about the mix of technical, practical, and transferable skills that learners will bring into the workplace.

Second, V Levels should open doors, not close them. That means creating seamless links with Level 2 programmes, ensuring a coherent progression route for learners who may not be ready to start at Level 3. It also means creating flexible progression for learners to go into higher education or apprenticeships and we welcome the flexibility that will allow learners to mix and match A Levels and V Levels. Getting this right will help widen participation and ensure that no one is left behind.

Third, the sector needs policy stability. If V Levels are the change that will make a real difference, then they must be implemented well – and then left alone. Constant reform undermines confidence and makes it harder for providers, employers, and learners to plan for the future.

Fourth, applied general qualifications provide a valuable route for many young people into work and higher education, and are well understood by employers. If V levels are going to replace them, this must not leave gaps and cut off progression routes for those who need them the most. The timing needs to be considered carefully to avoid destabilising the system.

Fifth, government must also learn lessons from the rollout of T Levels. That means investing in staff development, raising the profile of V Levels with employers, and ensuring that schools provide high-quality careers guidance ensuring that students are informed about vocational as well as academic options.

Finally, collaboration with the right partners to deliver V Levels is crucial. Employer-led sector skills bodies represent employers across industries and work to align training with the needs of the economy. That’s why they must be brought into the conversation early. These organisations have the capacity and expertise to co-design qualifications that meet real-world needs. Involving them from the outset will ensure success roll-out of the new qualifications.

V Levels could be a gamechanger, but they will only succeed if they are built on a foundation of clarity, coherence, and collaboration. If we get this right, we can create a system that truly values vocational education – and delivers for learners, employers, and the economy alike.