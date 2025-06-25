Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Higher education

Think tank calls for FE-style franchising crackdown in HE

Planned DfE reforms to franchising amount to 'regulatory negligence', says The Post-18 Project

Planned DfE reforms to franchising amount to 'regulatory negligence', says The Post-18 Project

26 Jun 2025, 0:01

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A new higher education think tank has called on the government to replicate its crackdown on subcontracting in further education to address a “franchising crisis” in universities.

The Post-18 Project, launched in May promising “practical ideas, helpful research and big thoughts” on post-18 education, set out an aggresive package of regulatory reforms it says could be implemented “within months” to stop fraud, protect students and avoid a repeat of the scandals that plagued the FE sector in the 2010s. 

Its report, titled The Cashpoint Campus Comeback, warns that over 200,000 students are estimated to enrol through franchised arrangements by the time the government’s current reforms kick in in 2028.

Over this “leisurely timeline”, over £2 billion “will flow to unregistered providers” and losses worth “hundreds of millions” in loans going to students who don’t complete their courses.

The report authors accuse the Department for Education of “institutional amnesia” and challenges it to immediately adapt reforms introduced in the FE sector for adult education and apprenticeships subcontracting in 2020. Those reforms, including caps on volumes, geographic restrictions and enhanced oversight and transparency requirements, are credited with cutting out poor-quality provision in FE. 

Mark Leach, chair of the Post-18 Project and editor-in-chief of Wonkhe, said: “This is not the DfE’s first fraud rodeo. While the overlap with FE franchising problems is not total, the actions taken by ESFA provide a number of off-the-peg solutions to facets of the current crisis.”

Franchising in higher education allows universities to subcontract the delivery of courses to private providers. But unregistered providers and underdeveloped oversight by universities has led to fraudulent claims on tuition fee and student maintenance loans. 

The DfE unveiled plans to “crack down on rogue operators” in January following a damning investigation by the National Audit Office that found £2.2 million of the £4.1 million in detected student finance fraud in 2022/23 related to franchised provision. Yet, only 6.5 per cent of student loan funded students are on franchised courses.

DfE’s reform package includes mandatory Office for Students (OfS) registration and oversight for providers with franchised volumes over 300 students or more from the 2028-29 academic year. A consultation on its proposals closed in April and DfE is currently analysing responses.

Leach’s report describes the timeline as “inexcusable” and the 300 threshold as “too high”.

“A provider teaching 250 students at a 66 per cent continuation rate still represents 85 failed students annually. FE learned this lesson – even smaller providers can cause significant damage when operating at scale across multiple partnerships,” the report said.

DfE’s proposals are “regulatory negligence” and make “no operational sense” given the scale of the problem. 

Instead, The Post-18 Project demands a freeze on new franchising partnerships for more than 50 students, immediate OfS investigations into existing partnerships with continuation rates of below 70 per cent, emergency intervention powers for cases of suspected fraud and a universal monthly data submission on student recruitment, attendance and early progression indicators. And agencies that are paid commissions to recruit students should be banned. 

University governing bodies should approve and review franchise arrangements against a strict “education rationale” which should replicate the ESFA’s “one hour by car” rule as a measure to limit geographical reach. 

The report states: “The proliferation of London-based providers serving students registered at universities hundreds of miles away makes a mockery of place-based education. Prior approval for distant provision – already operational in FE – would end the fiction that educational oversight can be effectively maintained from Canterbury to Canary Wharf.”

It also recommends franchised provision is capped initially at 25 per cent of a university’s total student numbers, reduced to 15 per cent by 2029, mirroring the 25 per cent cap in place for FE subcontracting. 

The report concludes: “The evidence is overwhelming – franchise abuses in higher education mirror those previously seen in further education. The solutions are proven – ESFA’s reforms successfully addressed identical problems. The only question is whether we will apply these lessons – enhanced by implementation experience – or repeat history.

“The tools exist, the evidence compels, and the solutions await.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

More from this theme

Higher education

Trainee teachers dumped in cafes and shops for work placements 

Applied Business Academy liquidated before facing 'significant penalties'

Shane Chowen

Higher education

OfS won’t unfreeze register and degree awarding functions until August

Regulator halted functions to prioritise struggling university finances

FE Week Reporter

Higher education

Phillipson confirms Peck pick for Office for Students

New chair wants 'urgent briefings' on state of university finances

FE Week Reporter

Higher education

Phillipson picks Peck as Office for Students chair

The vice chancellor previously argued for new 'applied universities' to lead on higher technical skills training

Shane Chowen

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *