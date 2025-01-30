Providers with over 300 franchised HE students will be required to register with the Office for Students

Providers delivering franchised higher education courses face tough new rules in a bid to curb student loan fraud and “rogue operators”.

The Department for Education has unveiled plans to “crack down on rogue operators” by bringing providers delivering franchised HE into the scope of the Office for Students (OfS).

Under the proposed changes, delivery partners that teach 300 or more franchised students will be required to register with the OfS for their courses to remain eligible for student finance. DfE said the move will tackle misuse of public funding and improve regulatory oversight of franchised HE, which has seen rapid expansion in recent years.

It follows an investigation by the National Audit Office which found a lack of oversight over franchised HE cost the taxpayer £2 million in fraud in 2022/23.

The number of students studying at franchised providers more than doubled between 2018/19 and 2022/23, increasing from 50,430 to 135,850.

DfE said over half of 341 franchised institutions are currently not registered with the OfS. “In some cases, students are offered poor-quality courses that fail to justify their cost, showing a clear need for reform,” the department said.

Fraud and quality

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said her proposed reforms to HE regulation would “ensure students can trust the quality of their courses, no matter where or how they choose to study”.

“We are committed to cracking down on rogue operators who misuse public money and damage the reputation of our world-class universities,” she added.

A recent NAO report found £2.2 million of the £4.1 million in detected student finance fraud in 2022/23 related to franchised provision. Yet, only 6.5 per cent of student loan funded students are on franchised courses.

Additionally, OfS data suggests student outcomes at some franchised providers are significantly lower than those at directly regulated providers.

Franchised providers will be subject to greater student attendance and financial monitoring, as well as scrutiny of recruitment practices – all things DfE has flagged as concerns in the franchised sector.

Mandatory registration

Unregistered providers would only be required to register with the OfS if they have over 300 franchised students, excluding apprentices. Those with fewer than 300 will remain accountable to the franchising university or college. Students funded through student finance, self-funded students and international students all contribute towards the 300 threshold.

OfS registration would require providers to evidence they had met quality and governance requirements, were financially secure and were held to account for student outcomes.

DfE estimates that the 300 threshold would capture around 83 per cent of students currently at unregistered franchise providers.

The consultation sets out some exemptions to the new registration rules. Further education colleges, sixth form colleges and designated institutions will be exempt from the registration requirement as they are already subject to ESFA and managing public money regulations.

The OfS register is currently closed to new applications. The regulator shut its register and paused applications for new degree awarding powers in December while it prioritises university financial health. That freeze is expected to come to end this August at the latest.

A Universities UK spokesperson said: “Universities recognise the importance of maintaining the UK’s strong reputation for quality in higher education and franchised partnerships are no exception. We look forward to working closely with both government and the Office for Students as part of this consultation to make sure we achieve that objective.”

Depending on the outcome of the consultation, the new registration rules could be introduced in April next year. Decisions about course eligibility for student loans would then be made in September 2027 for implementation in the 2028/29 academic year.