MPs to investigate ‘new way of doing FE’

Government policies on further education funding, curriculum and staffing are under the spotlight in a new wide-ranging inquiry launched by parliament’s education committee today.

MPs have opened a call for evidence with 21 areas of interest including “funding issues” in apprenticeships, GCSE resits, the FE workforce, barriers for SEND learners, attainment gaps and mental health support for students.

Education committee chair Helen Hayes said: “In this inquiry, we will listen to both the education sector and figures from industry and public services to investigate how DfE could design a new way of doing FE that helps young people into the careers they desire, serves vital sectors that struggle to recruit, and catalyses growth across the country.”

Individual policies, like capital investment, T Levels and the role of Skills England, will be scrutinised. The inquiry’s terms of reference also asks for much broader evidence around how to improve student outcomes, how to “resolve the skills shortage,” and improving collaboration with employers and local authorities.

Anyone can submit written evidence by the March 7 deadline. It is expected sector figures will be invited to answer questions from committee members in oral evidence hearings later this year.

Long way off parity

The inquiry comes amid industrial unrest due to growing pay gap between teachers in schools and colleges.

Rising numbers of young people not in education, employment and training are also on the committee’s radar as new figures next month are expected to show the number of 16-24 year-olds who are NEET has surpassed a million.

The committee scored an early win this year when education ministers seemingly heeded their advice not to proceed with plans to remove funding from level 3 qualifications that rival T Levels in the short term.

Hayes added: “In recent years I have seen a political consensus develop that technical education deserves parity of esteem with A levels and routes into university. But on the ground we are a long way off from this being a reality, and the further education sector has instead experienced real terms funding cuts and continued uncertainty about the qualifications they can offer.

“We will also look at how FE settings can support students with mental health and SEND to deliver better outcomes, particularly for the young people who are the most at risk of falling out of education, training and employment.”