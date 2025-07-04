Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Politics

Phillipson ‘shifts the goalposts’ on 6.5k teachers pledge

Education secretary confirms promised teachers won't all be new, and target omits key subjects aim

Education secretary confirms promised teachers won't all be new, and target omits key subjects aim

4 Jul 2025, 7:32

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has backtracked on a key element of her flagship pledge to recruit 6,500 “new” teachers – confirming that they won’t all be new.  

The target also omits any mention of recruiting teachers in “key subjects” and comes after confirmation that primary teachers will be left out too. 

Last spring, Labour made “recruit[ing] 6,500 new teachers in key subjects” one of its six “first steps for change”. 

Experts said this should be fulfilled by boosting recruitment – and retaining more teachers. Phillipson pledged in November last year they would all be “new teachers”. 

However, the government has now confirmed the target will look at how much the workforce has grown overall, rather than at just “new” recruits. It will only apply to secondary and college teachers. 

The number of teachers across both sectors in the 2023-24 academic year will be used as the baseline number, with the government aiming to hit the target by the end of parliament in 2029. 

Jack Worth, the school workforce lead at the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), said framing the target so it included improvements in retention was “absolutely the right approach”.  

But Emma Hollis, the chief executive of the National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers (NASBTT), said the change “fundamentally shifts the goalposts”. 

“It’s important to be clear and transparent about the distinction between keeping existing teachers and recruiting new ones. 

“Redefined targets…risk masking the scale” of the teacher supply challenge.

A DfE spokesperson said that supporting teachers to stay in the profession and thrive is essential to achieving the pledge “in a sustainable way. A successful recruitment strategy starts with a strong retention strategy.” 

Shortage subject promise dropped 

Labour’s June 2024 manifesto promised the 6,500 would be “expert teachers in key subjects”.  

The word “expert” was dropped from the December 2024 Plan for Change, with the pledge instead for “6,500 extra teachers, focusing on subjects with shortages”. 

Neil O’Brien, the shadow schools minister, accused the DfE of “refus[ing] to define what they mean”. 

A DfE spokesperson told FE Week “key” subjects were “the shortage subject areas that are most acute”. 

However, the 6,500 target includes all secondary subjects. The government would not say what proportion of new teachers would be in shortage subjects.  

It instead pointed to current retention incentives for maths, physics, chemistry and computing. 

Is it enough? 

Pepe Di’Iasio, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, urged ministers “not to fixate” on the 6,500 figure, and to “focus on meeting the actual need for teachers across the board”. 

He cited a recent National Audit Office report that highlighted FE colleges needing between 8,400 and 12,400 teachers by 2028-29 to meet rising demographic needs.  

The same report estimated 1,600 more secondary teachers needed between 2023 and 2027. 

In this context, Labour’s pledge “doesn’t seem to be anywhere near enough”.

He said the 6,500 target remained “very challenging”, which the government must “bring forward new policy measures” to meet. 

“There remains a risk the government hits the target, but misses the point.” 

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

More from this theme

Politics

Education committee replaces suspended MP with ex-education secretary

James Cleverly to replace Patrick Spencer on Parliament's education select committee

Shane Chowen

Politics

Spending review 2025: What the chancellor announced for FE and skills

'Additional' £1.2bn on its way as DfE vows to find at least 5% of savings and efficiencies

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships, Politics, Skills reform

Level 7 apprenticeship funding to be axed from January 2026

DfE also announces 'priority' bootcamp funding for next year and confirms apprenticeship budget increase to over £3bn

Shane Chowen

Devolution, Politics

Devolving 16-19 funding would be a nightmayor, minister warned

Doing so would lead to more 'bureaucracy' and 'inequalities', expert says

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *