A private training company organised FE teacher training placements in cafes, clothes shops and dissolved companies, according to the higher education regulator.

Applied Business Academy (ABA) went bust in October while under investigation by the Office for Students (OfS), avoiding “significant penalties”.

The firm delivered the FE teacher training qualification, the level 5 diploma in education and training (DET), alongside degrees under franchises and validation agreements with Leeds Trinity University and the University of Buckingham. It also delivered apprenticeships but was kicked out of the market last year.

A summary investigation report, published today, outlined OfS’ findings related to ABA’s diploma in education and training course, which had over 2,000 students.

The course, awarded by City and Guilds, required 100 hours on a teaching placement. OfS found only 6 per cent of placements for ABA’s 2031 DET students “appeared capable of satisfying the requirements” of the course.

Some “unsuitable” companies provided for teaching placements included organisations listed on Companies House as dissolved, and some that had “no clear link to education”.

“We found examples of small cafes, childcare providers, clothes shops, freight firms, and building firms among others,” the report said.

Investigators found another company, allegedly hosting 28 DET students’ placements clocking up 2,800 hours between them, which had no employees of its own and a “low turnover.”

ABA became an OfS registered higher education provider in March 2020. The company also delivered apprenticeships at that time. In May 2021, Ofsted inspectors chastised the company for training “apprentices” who did not have jobs alongside leadership, management and safeguarding faults.

It was removed from the apprenticeships register in early 2024.

Shortly after, in April 2024, the OfS announced it was investigating the effectiveness of ABA’s management and governance.

Data analysis during the investigation flagged concerns over its DET courses.

The Department for Education told the Student Loans Company to suspend tuition fee payments to ABA around this time too.

By September 2024, ABA de-registered from the OfS register and appointed liquidators the following month.

OfS said it was publishing its DET findings so other providers can ensure their placement offerings are up to scratch.

Phillipa Pickford, director of regulation at the OfS said: “Students signed up to these courses to become further education teachers yet found themselves on wholly unsuitable placements with little or no oversight. If ABA had not entered liquidation and we had found breaches of our requirements for quality, standards and governance, we would have likely imposed significant penalties.”