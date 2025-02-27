Phillipson picks Peck as Office for Students chair

The vice chancellor previously argued for new 'applied universities' to lead on higher technical skills training

The vice chancellor previously argued for new 'applied universities' to lead on higher technical skills training

Nottingham Trent University vice chancellor Professor Edward Peck has been named as the government’s preferred candidate to chair the Office for Students.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said Peck “will play a vital role in supporting higher education providers’ financial sustainability and breaking down barriers to opportunity”.

If his appointment is confirmed, Peck will take over from David Behan, who was made interim chair of the higher education regulator in July after leading an independent review of the quango.

Peck has led Nottingham Trent University since 2014 but announced last month he will step down in the summer.

He holds a number of other roles in higher education. He is currently acting chair of UCAS, chair of the higher education mental health implementation taskforce and is the Department for Education’s higher education student support champion.

He was also a panel member on the Augar Review of post-18 education and funding.

MPs on the education select committee will grill Peck at a pre-appointment hearing on March 4. The government will confirm Peck’s appointment to the £59,000 two-day-a-week job shortly after.

Peck co-authored a Policy Exchange report in 2020 on higher level technical skills. The so-called “Peck plan” put forward included new “applied universities” to take the lead on growth in technical skills. The plan was criticised at the time by Association of Colleges chief David Hughes.

On his selection as OfS chair, Hughes said Peck was a “strong appointment.”

He added: “His track record at Nottingham Trent University has shown that he has a commitment to developing pathways with colleges for learners from some of the most deprived parts of the country.”

University finances will be top of Peck’s agenda as OfS chair as more institutions announce redundancies and course closures.

In December the OfS took the unprecedented step of closing its register to new higher education providers so its staff can prioritise “severe pressures” facing universities. It also froze applications for new degree awarding powers and the use of the university title.

Closing the register means new providers can’t get approval to deliver higher education courses needed in local areas. OfS hopes to lift these restrictions by August.

Susan Lapworth, chief executive of the OfS, said Peck was an “excellent candidate”.

“Alongside his leadership of Nottingham Trent University, Edward has also led important work to improve students’ mental and wellbeing across the sector,” she added.

“If Edward is confirmed following that [parliamentary] process, everyone at the OfS will look forward to working with him as we finalise our new strategy and continue to ensure that students from all backgrounds benefit from high quality higher education, delivered by a diverse, sustainable sector that continues to improve.”