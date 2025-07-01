Two senior leaders suddenly exit north east college 

A north east college principal and a deputy have unexpectedly left their posts.

Tyne Coast College principal Mandy Morris and vice principal Diane Turner were allegedly escorted off campus last week in what has been described as an “internal staffing matter”.

An email to staff, seen by FE Week, said: “The principal and vice principal will not be available for the foreseeable future.”

The college group has refused to give a reason for their departure or say whether the pair are under investigation.

A spokesperson for Tyne Coast Collage said: “We can confirm there is no police related issue involved. This is an internal staffing matter. It would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Jon Bryan, northern regional support official for the University and College Union, told FE Week: “UCU representatives learnt the news regarding senior staff at Tyne Coast College on Monday [July 23] afternoon, at the same time as all staff members via an email. We have no further information.”

He said that two hours after the Morris and Turner email, UCU was told about a “number of our members who were faced with redundancy and would have no job to return to next term”.

“We have concentrated our time and efforts on representing our members over the last few days, as this was a shock to some people, coming so late in the academic year,” Bryan added.

UCU members at the college have threatened strike action multiple times in recent years.

Tyne Coast College was formed in August 2017 following a merger between South Tyneside College and Tyne Metropolitan College.

The college, led by CEO Lindsey Whiterod, teaches almost 10,000 students, employs over 500 people and sponsors an academy trust. It is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted while financial health is rated ‘requires improvement’, according to latest accounts.

Morris has over 30 years’ experience in education, including at Stockton Riverside College and Redcar and Cleveland College. She joined Tyne Coast College as interim principal in December 2021 before accepting a permanent role in 2022.

Turner joined the college in May 2022. She previously worked at education providers including Redcar and Cleveland College, Education Partnership North East, Middlesbrough College and Learning Curve Group.