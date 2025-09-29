MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 508

Reza Schwitzer

Director of Assessment Reform, AQA

Start date: September 2025

Previous Job: Director of External Affairs, AQA

Interesting fact: Reza’s wife wouldn’t take his surname after she found out it literally translates as ‘sweaty one’ in Yiddish.

David Marlow

Chair, Nottingham College

Start date: August 2025

Concurrent Job: Chief Executive, Age Partnership

Interesting fact: Since retiring from full time work, David has become a sports tourist and loves watching all the key finals in football, rugby, cricket, golf, tennis and F1.