MOVER AND SHAKERS: EDITION 446

David Oloke

Chief Academic Officer, New Model Institute for Technology & Engineering (NMITE)

Start date: February 2024

Previous job: Head of Technical Education and Apprenticeships, University of Brighton

Interesting fact: David is involved in faith-based charitable work as someone who enjoys seeing the development of people and communities. He also enjoys travelling for work and pleasure.

Peter Husband

Interim CEO and principal, Warwickshire College Group

Start date: January 2024

Previous job: Group Principal, Warwickshire College Group

Interesting fact: Peter’s first job in engineering involved weighing oil rigs in the North of England and throughout Scotland, some of which were up to 20,000 tonnes in weight! He enjoys running to keep fit and reading for relaxation.