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24 April 2026

Movers & Shakers: Edition 530

Fidelma Washington, Isle of Wight College, Liz Male, Moulton College, and Jane Button, Waltham Forest College

FE Week Reporter

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Headshot of Fidelma Washington

Fidelma Washington

Principal & Chief Executive, Isle of Wight College

Start date

April 2026

Previous role

Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO, Isle of Wight College

Interesting fact

Fidelma has a passion for travelling having previously studied abroad for a year as an Erasmus student and backpacked through various countries over a two-year period. When she retires she hopes to don her backpack once more to pick up where she left off!

Headshot of Liz Male

Liz Male

Chair of Governors, Moulton College

Start date

May 2026

Concurrent role

Executive Chair, Liz Male Consulting

Interesting fact

Liz has been honing her boxing skills for over 20 years. She boxes twice a week as a way to boost her physical and mental health

Headshot of Jane Button

Jane Button

Principal and Chief Exective, Waltham Forest College

Start date

August 2026

Previous job

Principal, Southwark College, part of NCG

Interesting fact

Meeting her hero, Maya Angelou, at a book signing in 1998 remains one of Jane's most treasured moments. It happened on the very day she submitted her dissertation inspired by the work of Angelou, Alice Walker and Toni Morrison, a powerful reminder of why representation and voice in education truly matter

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