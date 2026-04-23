Movers & Shakers: Edition 530

Fidelma Washington Principal & Chief Executive, Isle of Wight College Start date April 2026 Previous role Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO, Isle of Wight College Interesting fact Fidelma has a passion for travelling having previously studied abroad for a year as an Erasmus student and backpacked through various countries over a two-year period. When she retires she hopes to don her backpack once more to pick up where she left off! Liz Male Chair of Governors, Moulton College Start date May 2026 Concurrent role Executive Chair, Liz Male Consulting Interesting fact Liz has been honing her boxing skills for over 20 years. She boxes twice a week as a way to boost her physical and mental health Jane Button Principal and Chief Exective, Waltham Forest College Start date August 2026 Previous job Principal, Southwark College, part of NCG Interesting fact Meeting her hero, Maya Angelou, at a book signing in 1998 remains one of Jane's most treasured moments. It happened on the very day she submitted her dissertation inspired by the work of Angelou, Alice Walker and Toni Morrison, a powerful reminder of why representation and voice in education truly matter Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.