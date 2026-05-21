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22 May 2026

Movers & Shakers: Edition 534

This week's movers include a former apprentice toolmaker-turned college deputy principal, and choral singing international education leader

FE Week Reporter

1 min read
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Headshot of Gary Potts

Gary Potts

Deputy Principal/CEO - Skills and Partnerships, Middlesbrough College

Start date

April 2026

Previous role

Vice Principal, Middlesbrough College

Interesting fact

Gary served an apprenticeship as a toolmaker when he left school, working in factories that produced components ranging from seatbelts for cars to toilet cubicle door locks

Headshot of Tina Renshaw

Tina Renshaw

Chief Executive, UK Council for International Student Affairs

Start date

July 2026

Previous job

Chief Executive, English Speaking Board (International)

Interesting fact

Tina loves choral music, having sung in the Symphony Chorus at the Sydney Opera House. The best times were when the concerts were livestreamed so that her mum and dad could listen back in England

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