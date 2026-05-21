Movers & Shakers: Edition 534

Gary Potts Deputy Principal/CEO - Skills and Partnerships, Middlesbrough College Start date April 2026 Previous role Vice Principal, Middlesbrough College Interesting fact Gary served an apprenticeship as a toolmaker when he left school, working in factories that produced components ranging from seatbelts for cars to toilet cubicle door locks Tina Renshaw Chief Executive, UK Council for International Student Affairs Start date July 2026 Previous job Chief Executive, English Speaking Board (International) Interesting fact Tina loves choral music, having sung in the Symphony Chorus at the Sydney Opera House. The best times were when the concerts were livestreamed so that her mum and dad could listen back in England