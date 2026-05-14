Movers & Shakers: Edition 533

Aimey Adamson Deputy Principal/CEO - Curriculum and Students, Middlesbrough College Start date April 2026 Previous job Vice Principal, Middlesbrough College Interesting fact Aimey danced to 'lets get ready to rumble' with Ant and Dec on the stage at the Radio 1 Roadshow in Whitley Bay in 1995 Geoff Layer Chair of Trustees, WEA Start date August 2026 Concurrent role Chair, Fircroft College Interesting fact Geoff is a passionate Sunderland fan and is a vice president of Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club