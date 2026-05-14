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15 May 2026

Movers & Shakers: Edition 533

Aimey Adamson, Middlesbrough College, and Geoff Layer, WEA

FE Week Reporter

1 min read
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Headshot of Aimey Adamson

Aimey Adamson

Deputy Principal/CEO - Curriculum and Students, Middlesbrough College

Start date

April 2026

Previous job

Vice Principal, Middlesbrough College

Interesting fact

Aimey danced to 'lets get ready to rumble' with Ant and Dec on the stage at the Radio 1 Roadshow in Whitley Bay in 1995

Headshot of Geoff Layer

Geoff Layer

Chair of Trustees, WEA

Start date

August 2026

Concurrent role

Chair, Fircroft College

Interesting fact

Geoff is a passionate Sunderland fan and is a vice president of Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club

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