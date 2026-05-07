Movers & Shakers: Edition 532

Claire Blott Director of Employment, Skills and Inclusion, Liverpool CIty Region Combined Authority Start date June 2026 Previous job Assistant Director - Policy and Strategy, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Interesting fact Claire started her career as a chef and once accidentally spilled sauce over Countdown presenter Richard Whiteley Alex Frost Chief Growth Officer, SCL Education Group Start date April 2026 Previous job Sales Director, Learning Curve Group Interesting fact Alex did once score two goals to win an FA Cup tie! (That sounds impressive until you realise it was for Droylsden in the FA Cup preliminary qualifying round, which is about 6 rounds before the professional teams enter)