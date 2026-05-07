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8 May 2026

Movers & Shakers: Edition 532

Claire Blott, Liverpool City Region Combined Authortity, and Alex Frost, SCL Education Group

FE Week Reporter

1 min read
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Headshot of Claire Blott

Claire Blott

Director of Employment, Skills and Inclusion, Liverpool CIty Region Combined Authority

Start date

June 2026

Previous job

Assistant Director - Policy and Strategy, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

Interesting fact

Claire started her career as a chef and once accidentally spilled sauce over Countdown presenter Richard Whiteley

Headshot of Alex Frost

Alex Frost

Chief Growth Officer, SCL Education Group

Start date

April 2026

Previous job

Sales Director, Learning Curve Group

Interesting fact

Alex did once score two goals to win an FA Cup tie! (That sounds impressive until you realise it was for Droylsden in the FA Cup preliminary qualifying round, which is about 6 rounds before the professional teams enter)

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