NOCN lays foundations for ‘skills passport’ fight

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Two major construction training organisations are locked in a trade mark dispute over rival “skills passports”. Awarding organisation NOCN has accused the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) Ltd of infringing its registered trade mark through the use of the term for its digital carding system. A cease and desist letter sent on behalf of NOCN, seen by FE Week, argues that CSCS’s use of “skills passport” is identical or highly similar to its own registered trade mark, and is being used for “identical or similar” services, creating a “likelihood of confusion”. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.