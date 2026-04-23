NOCN lays foundations for ‘skills passport’ fight

Two major construction training organisations are locked in a trade mark dispute over rival “skills passports”.

Awarding organisation NOCN has accused the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) Ltd of infringing its registered trade mark through the use of the term for its digital carding system.

A cease and desist letter sent on behalf of NOCN, seen by FE Week, argues that CSCS’s use of “skills passport” is identical or highly similar to its own registered trade mark, and is being used for “identical or similar” services, creating a “likelihood of confusion”.