Social impact must be built into the business of skills

As the UK faces mounting pressure to tackle inequality and improve social mobility, a fundamental question is emerging: how should institutions that define skills – such as City & Guilds – be shaped for the future, and what responsibilities should guide them?

This question came into focus at the recent World Negotiations Tournament, organised by the Athens University of Economics and Business and supported by PeopleCert for the eighth consecutive year. At the centre of the event was a scenario to explore how established not-for-profit skills organisations pursue their long-term mission whilst under financial pressure.

Participants, the next generation of leaders, from 20 universities across 16 countries took part, including Durham University, UCLouvain, Mannheim Business School, BI Norwegian Business School, the American University Washington College of Law, Swansea University, SGH Warsaw School of Economics, and the University of Cyprus.