Skip to content
8 May 2026

Social impact must be built into the business of skills

The real test for skills bodies is whether they can turn commercial reach into measurable social impact, says Byron Nicolaides
Byron Nicolaides Guest Contributor

Founder and CEO of PeopleCert, owner of City & Guilds

3 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

As the UK faces mounting pressure to tackle inequality and improve social mobility,  a fundamental question is emerging: how should institutions that define skills – such as City & Guilds – be shaped for the future, and what responsibilities should guide them?

This question came into focus at the recent World Negotiations Tournament, organised by the Athens University of Economics and Business and supported by PeopleCert for the eighth consecutive year. At the centre of the event was a scenario to explore how established not-for-profit skills organisations pursue their long-term mission whilst under financial pressure.

Participants, the next generation of leaders, from 20 universities across 16 countries took part, including Durham University, UCLouvain, Mannheim Business School, BI Norwegian Business School, the American University Washington College of Law, Swansea University, SGH Warsaw School of Economics, and the University of Cyprus.

Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Awarding

No Comments

More from this topic

NOCN lays foundations for ‘skills passport’ fight

Awarding organisation fires warning shot at rival in trade mark spat
2w | Awarding

Bauckham issues first rebuke over exam forms blunder

Exam board WJEC shamed by Ofqual following admin failure that spanned six years
2w | Awarding

Recent articles in news

Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

ITPs squeezed out by pre-devolution pilot
14h | Adult education

Cheating now worst in functional skills exams
14h | Assessment

No time or money for overseas activity, say colleges
12h | Skills reform
Early Access

Member early access content

Scheme digs foundations to woo builders into FE
14h

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2 Apr 2026 Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2 Apr 2026 Leo Academy Trust

Chief Financial Officer – New College Swindon
2 Apr 2026 FEA

Finance Manager – Waltham Forest College
1 Apr 2026 FEA

Sponsored

Browse more news

Unions win planning time for sixth form teachers

18h | FE workforce

Staff to strike at UK’s biggest exam board

14h | Assessment

Bedroom gunpowder teen admits threats to bomb college

19h | Colleges

Date set for expanding free teacher vacancy site to FE

1d | FE workforce

Windsor college staff storm out over pay – again

2d | FE workforce